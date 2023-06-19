A video of an elderly man opening up on his hustle as a street hawker in Accra has touched many people

In the video, Kwame Samuel said he became a street hawker as a means to provide for his kids

He got emotional and cried after he was gifted GH¢10,000 from a donor to expand his business

It was a sad scene to behold, seeing a 54-year man cry like a baby after he was gifted GH¢10,000.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Kwame Samuel, a street hawker in Accra, was captured selling his wares when the Chief Executive of the Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Kwarteng, pulled over and engaged him in a conversation.

Hawker cries as a donor gifts him money to expand his business Photo credit: @Crime Check Tv Gh/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The father of three revealed that he started selling toothbrushes, sponges, and other items after he moved to Accra following the death of his wife.

Kwame revealed that his quest to cater for his kids is his major motivation for taking to the street, regardless of what people might say about him.

He added that he would be delighted to get financial support to expand his business.

Ibrahim Kwarteng after listening to him, said a philanthropist named Zoro King had donated a sum of GH¢10,000 to expand his business.

News of the kind gesture got Kwame Samuel emotional as he cried and rolled on the floor to show his gratitude to the donor.

He also thanked Ibrahim Kwarteng and promised to put the money to judicious use.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 33,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the kind act done to Kwame Samuel

Netizens took to the comment section to commend the donor for aiding the elderly street hawker.

Mr Theozzy indicated:

God bless you Zoro King. Sometimes you think you're in a dark place but when you hear someone's story, there you'd be grateful for where you're

maame serwaa reacted

This man asked for just 100gh to do something with it, but he received 10,000gh and look at the way he’s on the floor and crying

Malik Abdullah stated:

I almost cried watching that old man on the floor ,I’ll never complain again ,God Bless You Zoro King

Lizzy Oppong commented

God bless crime check who makes it possible for people who look at his videos for good people come out to help the needy and vulnerable.

Lady seeks support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful diminutive Ghanaian woman, identified as Gifty, has appealed for financial support.

The lady was spotted in a video soliciting help in order to save her and her two kids from the fangs of poverty.

She said that due to her stature, she has been unable to find work for some time now.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh