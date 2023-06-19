Ghanaian actor Lil Win revealed that he was cripple for several years, becoming the burden of his mother

The Kumawood star detailed that he took over 15 injections daily during the tough period

He added that the condition, which made him experience the unconditional love of his mother, makes him treat her special

Kumawood actor and Great Minds School founder Lil Win, known privately as Kwadwo Nkansah, has said that he was crippled for about five years.

He added that his mother supported and took care of him with all the money she had, making him gift his first house to her while he rented.

Lil Win talks about his illness and how his supported him Photo credit: @officiallilwin

In an interview on United Showbiz, the celebrated Ghanaian actor revealed that his mother is special to him because of her support throughout his life.

The comedian, who has cracked ribs with several TikTok videos, stated that when he became sick and could no longer move his legs, his mother did not give up but moved him around and took good care of him.

Lil Win said:

When I was young, I was crippled for several years, almost five years, but she was the one who took care of me. I took about 15 injections daily, yet she did not give up on me. My gift to her inspired many of my friends and the youth to do similar things for their parents."

Watch Lil Win's interview with United Shwoboz below:

Lil Win explains his reasons for gifting his mother a house

The successful actor, who has inspired many young actors, detailed that he purchased his first house and gifted it to his mother when he earned some money through acting.

The Kumawood actor added that the gesture, which was publicised on social media, was not to mock his mother or chase clout but to motivate the youth to show love to their parents.

"I think it's an individual preference to gift someone something and publicise it. When I bought my first house, I gifted it to my mother. She took very good care of me and has suffered because of my illness," Lil Win added.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Lil Win's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, praising Lil Win for his good communication skills, while others laughed at his humour.

@Piesie_SpyroGh commented:

Very intelligent lil Wayne, God will continue to bless you ahead of them all

@martinyeboah5526 commented:

Lilwin is an interesting communicator. He is a whole mood & vibe

@Piesie_SpyroGh commented:

Lil win always be deviating to a particular question

@PeterLodo-nl1xb commented:

This same person will fall sick and come back to you for help, God will continue to bless Kwadjo

