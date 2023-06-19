A video of a young man's message to his dad on Father's Day has got many people talking

In the video, the man told his dad to get away and rather wished his mum a happy Father's Day

Netizens who reacted to the video sympathised with the man for what his dad might have done to him

The reaction of a young Ghanaian man who was asked to say something nice to his dad on Father's Day has sent social media into a frenzy.

In the video that was sighted on the TikTok page of @nanaday1pe, the young man who was standing in what appeared like a market expressed discontent as soon as the interviewer brought up the issue of Father's Day and tried to get him to appreciate his dad for the role he has played in his life.

Surprisingly, the young man simply refused to say anything good about his dad and told the interviewer in pidgin language that his father should "commot for der”, which literally means he should get away.

Asked for an explanation, the man kept repeating that phrase as a way to show his dislike for his dad.

He rather wished his mum a happy Father's Day, after which he just walked off.

It remains unknown what the problem really is but what is clear is that, the young man has a frosty relationship with his dad.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 38,000 likes and 1600 comments.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the comments of the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video said the young man's comment could only mean his father neglected him.

Minister Prince stated:

Adey feel ur pain bro

Augusta Elikem reacted:

Let my dad commot for my face

AMA Dosty replied:

It is sooo painful when ur dad is alive and u don’t feel his presence as if he is dead. God strengthen us.

YungSelly

Not easy...it sounds funny but I can feel what he’s feeling now ✌God Dey for you bro… God will see you through

