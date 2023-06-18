A video of Lil Win speaking about how her mother played a major role in ensuring that he becomes successful has warmed hearts online

Lil Win remarked that he built a house for his mother even though he was still living in a rented apartment

Netizens who saw the video have commended Lil Win for making his mother proud

Kumawood actor and musician, Lil Win has sung the praises of his mother by opening up on how influential she has been in his life.

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz programme on Saturday, June 17, the actor took a trip down memory lane as he recounted how his mum gave off her maximum best to cater for him when he was down with illness and couldn't walk for 5 years.

Lil Win shares how her mom shaped his life Photo credit: @Lil Win/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Chaskele actor said during that period, he vowed to repay her mother's kindness, and he is happy he has done just that.

“I told myself that when I become a star, I will make her happy. So even today, I am not wealthy but when I built my house, she was 72 years and I gave it to her. I gave her the house while I was renting. I also bought a car. I did also these things so she could be happy."

LilWin said his actions unknowingly inspired some of his colleagues in the movie industry to also do the same for their mothers.

He said this to downplay a comment by Big Akwes that he would prefer not to be good because people who are tagged as good people do not live long.

"I know a 90-year-old man who supported others with what he had, today when you see him he is strong and healthy. It is not right to say that if you want to live long you should be wicked" he chastised Big Akwes.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 24,000 views and 600 likes.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians commend Lil Win

Social media users who took to the comment section praised Lil Win for being thoughtful and for putting a smile on her mother's face.

@GertrudeVivian indicated:

Lilwin was raised and trained well he understands love

@Nanakwe30078381 replied:

Speaking sense!!! Liliwayne

@d_menz commented:

Bombastic side eye! He’s probably saying in his head “a cheek of it”

