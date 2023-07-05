A viral video features three cats exercising on a treadmill, with two cats already on the machine and a third joining them

The cats appear dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and show familiarity with using the treadmill

The amusing video has gained widespread attention, showcasing the cats' playful approach to exercise

A video capturing three cats diligently exercising on a treadmill has gone viral, leaving viewers in stitches.

In the footage, two cats were already on the machine, looking serious about their workout, when a third cat joined them, suggesting their shared interest in living a healthy lifestyle.

It seemed apparent that this was not their first time on a treadmill as they effortlessly maneuvered the equipment.

3 beautiful cats workout together on a treadmill in hilarious footage Photo credit: @buitengebieden

Source: UGC

The entertaining workout routine of these cats has captured the hearts of many, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle, even for beloved pets.

Social media reacts to video of cats working out together

Check out some comments netizens have been sharing under the post that went viral on the verified Twitter handle @builtengebieden with 16 million views.

@CrystalshineMa said:

He moved to the middle to make room, and the other cat just bowled him over anyways.

@EngineerZero2 commented:

Just like dogs, cats like to go for a walk. They just don't want to go anywhere.

@MissMaga2016 indicated:

My cats would have just said screw this and walked over to the other side to grab that catnip, lol.

Watch the video below:

