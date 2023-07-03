Van Vicker: Ghanaian Actor Bonds With Kids In TikTok Video, Plays Flip-The-Bottle With Them
- Van Vicker, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, bonded with his kids as they played a game of flip-the-bottle
- The actor, who has a daughter and a son, had the kids smiling and laughing as they played the interesting game
- In the popular flip-the-bottle game, anyone that is able to perfectly flip a bottle half-filled with water so it stands on its bottom gets a prize
Popular Ghanaian actor Van Vicker shared a heartwarming video on his TikTok page, showing a delightful bonding moment with his children.
The talented actor took time off his busy schedule to engage in a fun-filled game of flip-the-bottle with his daughter and son.
In the video, Van Vicker's children could be seen smiling and laughing gleefully as they participated in the game. Flip-the-bottle involves attempting to flip a partially filled bottle and successfully landing it upright on its bottom. The reward for accomplishing this feat in Van Vicker and his kids' version of the game was a treat of chicken pieces nicely arranged on a plate.
With their eyes fixed on the prize, the happy trio took turns flipping the bottle, eagerly hoping to emerge victorious. Each time one of them managed to execute a flawless flip, they were rewarded with the joy of selecting a piece of chicken.
Van Vicker and kids warm heart
The video left netizens mushy inside as they admired the bond between the loving father and his cute, adorable children. They praised him for being present in their lives.
mimah said:
Chai your son is very handsome. Pls can I be your maid
browneyesgirl03 commented:
Love when dads take time and have fun with their kids. Keep up the amazing job.
Divineleopards wrote:
Used to be my dream husband...You are really a good dad
Kwaku Manu and his kids
In a similar story, Kwaku Manu, in a video he shared on his Instagram page some time back, sang and danced with his kids as he shared a piece of bread with them.
In the heartwarming video, the actor teased his kids which put large smiles on their faces.
The video has sparked reactions from social media users who found the footage adorable and praised the bond between father and kids.
Source: YEN.com.gh