The NSMQ contestant from Keta SHTS has finally responded to the question on how he was able to answer math questions before the quiz mistress finished reading them

According to Bright Senyo Gadzo, the answers were was obvious from what the quiz mistress had already provided

Bright made this revelation during a recent interview on JoyNews together with the rest of the Ketasco contestants

Bright Senyo Gadzo, a contestant of the National Science and Maths Quiz from Keta Senior High Technical School, went viral, particularly after the school's quarter-finals contest.

This was mainly because the brilliant young man was able to answer a number of the questions posed to him by the quiz mistress even before she finished reading them out.

For the first time, in an interview on JoyNews, Bright explained how he was able to pull off the smart trick that wowed many social media users.

According to Bright, although Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann had not finished reading out all the parameters associated with solving the problems, he had already figured out that the ones she provided were enough to find the final answers.

During the interview, Bright who was on the morning show along with the rest of his teammates also mentioned that they are excited to have been the first batch from their school to make it to the grand finale of the national competition.

Francisca Lamini and James Lutterodt, who shared the stage with bright also used the opportunity to describe some challenges the school faces and what can be done to improve their performance in subsequent years.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Citi FM/TV Samuel Attah Mensah, popularly known as Sammens has met the National Science and Maths Quiz contestants from Keta Senior High Technical School.

This follows the grand finale of the NSMQ 2021 competition that was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Although the Ketasco team finished third place, Francisca Lamini, a female contestant of the school, became the first girl at the grand finale of the competition in eight years.

