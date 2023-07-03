A video of a young lady attending her wedding in style has raised eyebrows on social media

The lady looked dazzling and confident as she rode on a horse back to the venue of the wedding

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praise on the wedding planners for being innovative

A Ghanaian bride has sparked a massive reaction on social media after a video of her attending her own wedding went viral.

The video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @abigailagyekum590 showed the bride in her beautiful wedding gown on sitting on a brown horse.

The flower girl and ring bearer were also on another horse beside the bride as they headed to the premises being accompanied by people.

The rare act gathered a lot of onlookers who thronged the street to catch a glimpse of the beautiful spectacle.

Some people could be heard in the video praising the organisers of the wedding for being innovative.

At the time of writing the report, the 25-second video had gathered over 8000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians stunned at the act of the wedding planners

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned by the creativity of the wedding planners, with some wondering why the bride opted to use a horse as a mode of transport.

Abigail commented:

Eeiiii when i taught i have seen it all in life

@Emmanuel Acquah indicated:

u guys make me feel like getting married this year

Rica Ama Sackey added:

The triumphant entry of the bride, Hosanna in the highest

Chriscacciotti commented

Thats how i will do mine

Couple tie knot in simple wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young couple earned admiration online after a video of their simple wedding ceremony went haywire.

The TikTok video revealed the coupled opted to do away with the pomp and pageantry associated with weddings in recent times.

Things such as a plush venue, decorations, wedding receptions, bridesmaids, and groomsmen were all missing on the big day.

The bride and groom were filmed holding hands in the open as a man of God blessed their union and wished them a marriage of bliss.

