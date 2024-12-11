Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper, a young girl who hails from Krobo Odumase, was named the 2024 valedictorian at the UCC

A young Ghanaian lady, Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper, has achieved remarkable success in her academic journey.

Gifty, a Krobo girl from the Lower Manya Municipality in the Eastern Region, was crowned as the 2024 valedictorian at the 57th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The brilliant young lady, reportedly graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 out of 4.0 to become the Overall Best Graduating Student of the UCC's College of Education Studies.

The 23-year-old fresh graduate began her education at the Adukrom Methodist Basic School at Krobo Odumase, where she attained her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

After passing the BECE exams, Gifty enrolled at the Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua, where she passed her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2020.

Having completed her secondary education, the young Ghanaian woman applied to study BSc. Psychology at UCC in 2021, graduating top of her class in 2024 with a CGPA of 4.0.

Ghanaians online celebrate Gifty Dede Anorhia Terkper

A section of Ghanaians who came across the Facebook post of Gifty's academic success flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

@Kwaku Sammy said:

"Congratulations Beacon. You have made our alma mater, Ghanass proud!"

@Bright Charis also said:

"Fantastic! Congratulations to her. 4.0 is common for graduate studies but for an undergrad program, it is really unprecedented (in UCC)!"

@Paul Leslie Asumang commented:

"Congratulations for thriving on difficult soil. Super excited to see you make this great CGPA. It's very unusual for UCC, my alma mater. Keep up the amazing work."

Two ladies graduate top of their class

In a related YEN.com.gh story, two other female students were jointly named the overall best-graduating students at the UCC graduation ceremony held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The ladies, Christiana Akuokor Lamptey and Rochelle Antoinette Eshun graduated with a CGPA of 4.0.

Christiana and Rochelle both studied Home Economics at UCC's College of Education Studies.

