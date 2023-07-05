A video of James Lutterodt, a finalist in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), playing a video game has surfaced

The lively late University of Ghana student bonded and built great memories with his campus mates

The adorable video, shared on Twitter by @thatcuteababio, has received several views and reactions

A video of James Lutterodt, a 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalist playing a video game with his mates, has emerged on social media.

The prodigy represented his alma mater Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), in the contest, where the school made history.

James Lutterodt spotted playing a video game. Photo credit: @thatcuteababio.

Source: Facebook

Jame's lively personality

From the footage, Lutterodt seemed like a bubbly person with a lovable personality who could easily bond with people. He creates beautiful memories with his colleagues in the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh.

The clip of the former NSMQ champion emerged online after his abrupt demise on Monday, July 3. Netizens have since watched the footage more than 23,000 times. Many reacted.

Watch the video below:

A father's account

The father of the late James has revealed that his son succumbed to a brief illness Monday morning at a specialised hospital in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

According to Citi News, Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt recognised something was amiss with his son when he returned home on vacation in April 2023.

He stated that he immediately began attending to his health concerns and that they did various tests to establish the reason for his sickness until he died.

Philip Lutterodt also stated that James had supplied specific information about incidences at the University of Ghana but that they had opted to keep those specifics private for the time being.

