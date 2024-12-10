Ghana voted peacefully on December 7, 2024, to elect new leaders to run the affairs of the country

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the majority of its parliamentary seats, while the NDC swept away many seats from its opponent

However, out of the list of MPs that have been elected into the ninth parliament, some distinguished men attended Prempeh College

Prempeh College, a prestigious secondary school in Kumasi, has once again demonstrated its role as a breeding ground for future leaders.

Seven distinguished old boys of the school have successfully been elected to Ghana's Ninth Parliament. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of these MPs.

Seven elected MPs from Prempeh College

M. S. Abdul Khalik (Nanton)

M.S Abdul Khalik has been elected to represent the Nanton Constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana. Abdul Halik won the 2004 National Debate Championship while at Prempeh College. His eloquence and sharp analytical skills have been instrumental in his political career.

Kwame Ahyimadu Antwi (Asante Akim Central)

Kwame Ahyimadu Antwi, is also an old Prempeh College boy. He is the MP for Asante Akim Central and has been reelected to represent his constituency. He is also a lawyer.

Fred Kyei Asamoah (Offinso North)

Fred Kyei Asamoah also won in his constituency. His work in advancing technical education in Ghana has earned him recognition. He's been elected to represent the people of Offinso North in the ninth parliament.

Frank Boateng (Atwima Nwabiagya)

Frank Boateng, an accountant and insurer, has also been elected to represent the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency. He attended Prempeh College, where he honed his leadership skills.

Kwaku Kwarteng (Obuasi West)

Kwaku Kwarteng has been elected to represent the Obuasi West constituency. He is a Ghanaian civil engineer, economist, and politician who attended Prempeh College.

Michael Kwesi Aidoo (Oforikrom)

Michael Akwasi Aidoo, mostly known as 'Mike Aidoo', is a young politician who has been elected to represent Oforikrom. He attended Prempeh College and furthered his education at KNUST. He holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration.

John Dumelo wins Ayawaso West Wuoguon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has won the Ayawaso West Wuoguon seat.

He defeated his contender, Lydia Alhassan, who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

After his victory, Mr Dumelo assured residents of his constituency that he would make Ayawaso West Wuoguon a better place.

