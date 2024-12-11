Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's sons, Dr Kweku and Dr Kwabena have celebrated her historic achievement

The two sons of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang have congratulated their mother on her achievement as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

Dr Kweku Opoku-Agyemang and Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang shared on their social media handles how proud they are of their mum.

In his post on X, Dr Kweku Opoku-Agyemang said he is proud of his mum, who has achieved many firsts, even before becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana.

“Congratulations to my Mum, the first female Vice-President-Elect of Ghana! After being the first woman to lead a university in Ghana, and the best-performing Minister of Education in Ghana’s history in terms of standardized test scores, graduation rates and more. And still the humblest person I know.”

Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang described his mum as:

“My history maker.”

Netizens celebrate Ghana’s first female Vice President

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the posts by Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s sons.

@FlorianLcnd said:

“Congratulations to you and your entire family. You deserve all to be proud of your Mum 👌👌.”

@Frankiee44 wrote:

“Potential President in the future oh yes History.”

@Cal_Ebb said:

“Congrats Aunty ! More history about to be chalked in a positive way.”

@M7DICKSON wrote:

“May Almighty bless your family for serving Ghana with honor.”

Anna Montana said:

“This! Beautiful in soo many ways😍😍. Congratulations and lets not cease praying for her though.”

Nana Kwaku wrote:

“Absolutely! Congratulations to her. Please help her to succeed. She’ll chair economic management team, so pls get her research assistants and some economists to stuff her office. The women development bank and 24hr economy are all on her table. Find economists who really understand these things please.”

Gifty Anti congratulates Prof Opoku-Agyemang

YEN.com.gh also reported that Gifty Anti congratulated Professor Opoku-Agyemang on her historic feat.

In her message, she also applauded Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for conceding defeat before the results.

Social media users commented on Gifty Anti's message to the respective outgoing and incoming VPs.

