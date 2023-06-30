Florence Tomazia Cossou started her food production company in 2019 by repackaging locally sourced honey

She then continued to diversify by producing tea and dried fruits to make a full breakfast set that consumers can buy

The CEO of Mazia Co Enterprise said she has exported some of her products to Cameroun and Kenya

Florence Tomazia Cossou is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mazia Co Enterprise producers of tea and honey among other products in Ghana.

All the raw materials used in the production are sourced in Ghana.

According to the CEO, the company has been in business for about 20 years. They started with honey.

Florence said she has so far sold some of her products in Kenya and Cameroun Photo credit: GhanaWeb TV

“We started with the honey. The idea behind it was that we wanted to support the farmers to sell their raw materials. So we buy the honey from them, repackage it, brand it, and sell it to the local market.”

In 2021 the business diversified by producing tea and dried fruits.

Florence said the business which has been running for four years has been good. She said they have received exposure and support from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA) in Accra and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

She added that though there are challenges she is proud of the personal sacrifices and business growth she has seen.

The CEO of Mazia Co said in an interview with Ghanaweb TV that she exported some of her products to Cameroun for the first time under the AfCFTA. She said there were no challenges during the process.

She said the major challenge she faces is access to financial aid and explained that the documents and collaterals demanded by financial institutions coupled with the interest rates make it difficult to get a loan.

Florence is hopeful her business will grow and even become a household name in Ghana and beyond.

Watch the video below:

