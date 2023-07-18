Beautiful plus-size lady The Real Liso showed off her delightful dance motions in a TikTok video that has been watched many times

She videoed herself donning a black form-fitting black outfit while dancing to a vibey song on her account

The footage has gathered over 65,000 views and 131 comments from netizens, most of whom drooled over her

The Real Liso, a gorgeous plus-size lady on TikTok, grabbed the attention of online users with her curvy figure after sharing a video of herself dancing.

The confident lady sported an all-black outfit while dancing to an exciting song on her page.

Plus-size lady flaunts super curvy look. Photo credit: the_real_liso.

Source: TikTok

Plus-size lady exudes confidence

The Real Liso exuded confidence while flaunting her plus-size physique in the video. More than 65,000 people have seen the fascinating clip since it was posted and received over 131 comments.

Many people raved over her appearance in the comments section of her post.

Watch the video below:

Peeps swoon over the plus-size lady

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

User2849639187966 commented:

So beautiful, baby.

KwaoDanny posted:

See body. I cannot stop loving you. I want to leave my wife for you.

Frank posted:

I like to be your friend.

Djgforce2002 said:

Beautiful.

Produce Love stated:

I am going to have you in my BBW video, beautiful.

Jedza power said:

Yes, baby.

Papsolo1 commented:

My goodness.

Black-onelove Colas posted:

You made my day, mama.

Mr zaki yare said:

Queen always Queen.

Mao commented:

Looking for you, where are you from?

Sipho said:

Wow, hello, beautiful.

Patrick Motau commented:

Most beautiful woman. Why are they not married?

Kyeremehbright3 posted:

So beautiful and sweet.

CROSS CITY CONSULT said:

Nice dance moves.

Frank reacted:

You are so beautiful.

Vistar posted:

My love, I love u much.

Blast Krazzie commented:

I love you.

User6417692416039 said:

I love you.

Source: YEN.com.gh