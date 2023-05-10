@valbabyyy03, a plus-size lady, has demonstrated once and for all that size does not matter when it comes to maintaining balance in heels

She struts in heels, pauses, and dances to entertain her audience in her new video, which has received a massive comment

Netizens have praised the attractive plus-size lady for owning her beautiful and alluring stature

A confident plus-size ady named @valbabyyy03 on Twitter has proven once and for all that size does not matter when it comes to maintaining balance when strutting confidently in high heels.

The young lady, who went viral after she uploaded a video on Twitter walking and dancing, has posted several videos celebrating her figure.

Valbabyyy03 celebrates her physique

Once again, she's attracted eyeballs to her physique thanks to her impressive voluptuous look and height.

Plus-size lady shows off her curvy hips as she struts in heels in video. Photo credit: @valbabyyy03.

Source: Twitter

@valbabyyy03 has embraced her gorgeous looks and is using them to promote body positivity and her incredible dance moves.

In her new video, which gained thousands of views, she struts in heels, pauses and dances to delight her audience. She rocked a gorgeous outfit, red heels and added a mini purse to her wardrobe choice.

The plus-size lady received compliments from netizens for owning her gorgeous body.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of @valbabyyy03

@oseman07 reacted:

WOW.

@FKeilwerth commented:

Breathtaking hot curves, baby.

@ErnestA2535892 said:

Hello dear, how are you so beautiful like this?

@Leveemax commented:

Natural shape. I love this lady with my soul.

@beer_1_ said:

I just liked this video on your TiTok account @valbabyyy03. I'm just in love.

@okanoaustin reacted:

More, please.

@ThomasCorbettj1 commented:

Breathtaking.

@ComJoshua811 posted:

Perfect.

