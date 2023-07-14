A video of Ghana's Most Beautiful audition in Accra has got several people on social media talking

When one of the ladies who came for the audition was asked to rap, she said she could only do that in Ewe

The judge, Fiifi Coleman, allowed her to flow and the lady did not disappoint with the Ewe rap along with her mannerisms

A video of a young lady’s audition for the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) show is making waves online and several social media users are commenting.

In the video, the aspiring contestant raps in Ewe with some swag and flair, which many applauded.

When asked by Judge Fiifi Coleman in the Accra auditions if she could rap, the aspiring contestant said she would like to do that in Ewe.

The aspiring GMB contestant confidently raps in Ewe Photo credit: @TV3 Ghana Source: Facebook

“I think I can rap in Ewe” she said.

Watch the video below:

Comments from the video

Several people have reacted to the video. Most of them applauded her for doing what many would not dare to do. Read some of the comments below:

@Mag Adepa Albright said:

It's the fire for me

@Ohene Akuffo Bekoe commented:

Well, this is much better than 'Abena call me later'

@Aseyevic Loh wrote:

She do am dope

@Bosheba Fiifi-Darlyn said:

You did marvellous buddy❤️

@Godwin Doktar Jay commented:

Great one there. Akatsi pple abeg come around.

@Akweley Lily said:

We are coming like fire. Proud of u bae

GMB lady remakes King Promise's terminator

There are several viral videos from the 2023 GMB auditions. Earlier, at the Tamale auditions, an aspiring contestant performed King Promise’s hit song, Terminator.

She, however, fumbled with the lyrics. The lady substituted the original "I be like Terminator" line with "Abena, call me later."

The judges did not see that coming and showed how genuinely surprised they were by the viral video.

GMB Judge asks lady to show other talents instead of singing

Again, YEN.com.gh reported that a male judge on the GMB panel asked about other talents an aspiring contestant had after she sang.

The lady who said she was multi-talented did not seem to have a good voice for singing.

As she sang, the judges stopped her midway and asked if that was her best voice and song.

Source: YEN.com.gh