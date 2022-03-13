A Ghanaian plus-size man stole the shine at a wedding reception with his delightful dance moves and leg works

In a video online, he is seen sporting an African attire as he rocks the dance floor, where he shakes his moves to a praise song

The fun-filled clip has erupted cheers from netizens, similar to the reactions of some bridesmaids at the occasion

There's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

The bridesmaids and other guests were present at the occasion when he was warming up the dance floor.

He took advantage of the floor and grabbed attention with his steps, becoming the party's joy.

The short clip, highlighting the young man's dance routine, was uploaded on Instagram by LIVE WEDDINGS WITH KWAKU.

The footage, which shows the bridesmaids erupting into cheers, has raked in more than 7,000 views at the time of writing this report.

Judy_jay commented:

''See smiling sheepishly. . He is good.''

Lovelylondongurl said:

''His vim gave me vim .''

Piesieey commented:

''Watched like ten times.''

Dee_ted tagged a friend:

''@funkyjarass come and see something here, that’s the spirit always happy and dancing.''

