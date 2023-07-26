A TikTok video shared by 777laurenz3 showcases a young lady eating her spaghetti at a gathering when a bird lands on her foot and takes a bite of her meal

Despite the surprising encounter, the lady remains calm and continues eating, stating that she was hungry

The video's amusing and unique moment has gone viral, entertaining viewers and highlighting the unexpected experiences life can bring

A TikTok video shared by user 777laurenz3 is rapidly gaining popularity as it captures a unique and amusing moment at a gathering.

The video depicts a young lady calmly eating her spaghetti, undeterred, as a bird unexpectedly lands on her foot and takes a bite of her meal.

In shock, she observes the bird's actions but resumes eating once the bird departs, explaining that she was simply hungry.

Lady eats despite bird landing on her food Photo credit: @777laurenz3

The 777laurenz3 video's lighthearted and unexpected encounter has resonated with viewers, sparking amusement and fascination online. Check out some of the comments that trailed the video below.

@algxtrading said:

This is how the next global pandemic starts, that bird injected her meal with bird flu. Two months from now we’ll all be locked down once again.

@UnkleAyo mentioned:

That's how she becomes patient zero, goes home to kiss her boyfriend, her boyfriend kisses his sneaky link over the weekend - the sneaky link goes home to kiss her husband, the next day. The whole world gets sick.

@Mistacoo indicated:

Yeah...I've experienced this when eating at a outdoor restaurant. Birds especially Seagulls are hella aggressive and you gotta be on it or they will make a move and take yo food right in front of you!

This is exactly how a pandemic starts.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh