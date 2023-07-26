A plus-size man's shirtless dance moves in a viral TikTok video are causing a wild reaction on social media

His confident display of dance skills has garnered attention and applause for promoting body positivity and self-love

The video's popularity highlights the importance of embracing one's uniqueness and celebrating body diversity without inhibition

A viral video of a confident plus-size man showcasing his dance moves without a shirt on is causing a stir on social media.

The man, with a potbelly, confidently displays his dance skills in a TikTok video that has captivated online audiences.

The video's carefree and self-assured attitude has sparked wild reactions from netizens, with many applauding the man's confidence in embracing his body while enjoying the dance.

Plus-size man makes captivating moves without a shirt Photo credit:jhonstevenmorgan05

Source: TikTok

The video's popularity seems to have inspired many to embrace their bodies and celebrate their uniqueness without inhibition.

Check out some comments netizens have shared below.

@ouko90sillas commented:

Music is therapy. It knows no age, he has no problem with it, I have no problem with it, but you have problems. Is everything ok at home??

@f_otolo1 indicated:

a leg which has gone out has gone out, It is used to encourage commencement of ideas and commend progress, however small it might be. But don't this guy think his time is out? He should leave this to his kids....

@itsbravine stated:

Are you thinking what Iam thinking? Huyu anafaa tu alipiwe 1 year package hapo mans chamber apigwe massage moja safi

Watch the video below:

