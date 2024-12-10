A video of a Ghanaian woman reacting to Bawumia's defeat in the 2024 election has gone viral

This comes after she labelled Ghanaians as ungrateful for voting against Dr Bawumia in the 2024 election

She also dared Mahma to stabilise the cedi and ensure the reduction in the prices of God of services

A Kumasi-based market trader is livid that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lost the 2024 general elections.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman speaking about Bawumia's election defeat expressed astonishment over the decision by Ghanaians to vote against the ruling government despite the many developmental projects it had undertaken.

Ghanaian woman dares President-elect John Mahama to stabilise the cedi against the dollar. Photo credit: @omanghofficial/TikTok John Mahama /Facebook

Source: UGC

Labelling Ghanaians as ungrateful, the woman rubbished the assertion by the interviewer that Bawumia lost the election based on the general cry of hardship by Ghanaians.

"There is no hardship in the country; the only people who complain of hardship are those who are lazy and do not want to work."

She then dared the incoming John Mahama-led government to prove its competence by working to ensure that the cedi regained its strength against the dollar.

"I want Mahama to fix the cedi rate at ¢2 per dollar. I will vote for the NDC in the next election if the price of cement is reduced to GH¢50."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3,000 likes and 600 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Bawumia's defeat

Social media users who commented on the video shared varying opinions on the woman's comments.

SIAKA THAT commented:

"Jonh Mahama don’t need ur vote anymore please keep for ur next NPP CANDIDATE."

Hasheeem wrote:

"Someone took it to 16 cedis and you want Mahama to bring it back to 2 cedis."

Nyash Man replied:

"Enemies of progress. How much was cement in 2016 when JDM left office? Is it JDM who took cement to 110 ghc? This will only happen in Kumasi."

rachaella_grant indicated:

"You see where you’re sitting you won’t thank God NPP lost."

Mahama speaks on his election victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's President-elect, John Mahama, admonished Ghanaians to prepare for a challenging journey of national recovery.

John Mahama made this statement on Monday, December 9, 2024, during his acceptance speech after a resounding victory.

He stated that restoring the economy, among others, was daunting and needed the collective effort of Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh