Former President John Dramani Mahama, on Monday, December 9, 2024, was declared President-elect of Ghana

Following his victory, the government administration, together with ousted MPs, will be leaving office and handing over power

In efforts to ensure accountability and ensure transparency, a licensed International Independent Intelligence Officer (IIO) has asked the incoming pPresidentto ban all foreign travel of outgoing government officials

A licensed International Independent Intelligence Officer (IIO), expert mediator, and humanitarian has asked President-elect John Dramani Mahama to immediately ban outgoing ministers, MPs, and government officials from travelling abroad.

This urgent appeal comes after John Mahama's recent victory on December 7, 2024, in polls, which ousted the ruling party.

A licensed Independent Intelligence Officer has advised John Dramani Mahama to issue a travel ban on all outgoing government officials. Image source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama wins Ghana's elections

President-elect John Dramani Mahama was a flawed vice president in the just-ended December 7, 2024 elections.

Mr Mahama won by over 15 %, leaving a massive gap between himself and his other contenders, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Similarly, most NPP MPs lost their seats in the parliamentary election.

Mr Mahama will be sworn into office on January 7, 2024. Ahead of his swearing-in, a Licensed International Independent Intelligence Officer, George Hawkins Adzomah, has urged the President-elect to issue a travel ban on all outgoing officials as a matter of urgency.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Mr Hawkins explained that the travel ban is essential to prevent outgoing officials from evading potential criminal charges and prosecutions related to corruption or embezzlement of state funds.

He also stressed the need to curtail the use of diplomatic and service passports to keep these individuals within the country during this critical transition period.

Additionally, Mr Hawkins urged national security and all investigative agencies to monitor the movements of all the outgoing ministers, CEOs, trustees, paid staff of the National Cathedral, and other institutions to face criminal offences.

He stated that these are essential to ensuring accountability, strong institutions, transparency, and winning investors' confidence.

"Peace, Accountability and Justice is key to Building a Healthy nation in fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (16), and confidence in attracting foreign investors," he said.

Malik Basintale threatens Police Officer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ahead of the former PPresident'sswearing-in on January 7, 2024, the deputy Communications Officer for NDC, Malik Basintale, has threatened to oust a CID Director.

This is after an altercation erupted at the EC regional office in Accra over an alleged gun which was found on Basalinte and his bodyguard.

Netizens who saw Basintale's video were unhappy with his behaviour and criticised him in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh