A trending video of a Ghanaian girl advising her fellow women to go back to their exes has sparked reactions on social media

The lady said Mr Mahama's victory in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, elections is a great sign for women to go back to their exes like Ghanaians have done

Many netizens who chanced on her video trooped to the comment section to share their views on her unconventional advice

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady has taken social media to offer her fellow women some unsolicited relationship advice.

The lady, Princess Johan Wiredu on TikTok, urged her fellow women to return to their ex-boyfriends to reconcile and mend their broken relationships, akin to what Ghanaians did in the just-ended elections.

A young lady urges her fellow women to go back to their exes just as Ghanaians went for Mahama in the 2024 Ghana election. Photo credit: @johancutee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"The US went back to their ex, Ghana has gone back to their ex. This is a sign, call your ex today, thank you," she said.

The young lady made these remarks while reacting to the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in Ghana.

The Electoral Commission declared former president John Dramani Mahama as president-elect for the Republic of Ghana.

Mr Mahama, who contested the election on a National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket, garnered 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the current and outgoing vice president, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 4,657,304 votes, translating to 41.61% of the total votes cast.

This resounding victory, according to the lady, is a greater sign that there may be something good in reconciling with exes.

Ghanaians react to Princess Johan Wiredu's advice

Princess Johan Wiredu's video sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they thronged the comment section to share their views.

@afi1_aba wrote:

"My ex came to fix my mum's DSTV for her this morning. Hahaha instead of him charging for the workmanship, he couldn't ooh and I dashed him GH¢100."

@E L I replied:

"That’s what you will say now, until he starts making you smile at your phone again."

@Miss Deeya also said:

"I love JM but will never go back to my ex even if men finish in world koraa I will never."

@Ab commented:

"No wonder my ex called me for a reunion but enfa."

NDC man proposes to his girlfriend

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian man took advantage of the excitement at the final rally of the NDC to propose marriage to his girlfriend.

In a video that went viral on social media, the young man went on his knees to pop the question in a romantic manner.

The unexpected proposal caused a scene at the rally, with many party supporters applauding the young couple.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh