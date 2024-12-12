Lady Urges Fellow Women to Go Back to Their Exes as Ghanaians Went For Mahama
- A trending video of a Ghanaian girl advising her fellow women to go back to their exes has sparked reactions on social media
- The lady said Mr Mahama's victory in the Saturday, December 7, 2024, elections is a great sign for women to go back to their exes like Ghanaians have done
- Many netizens who chanced on her video trooped to the comment section to share their views on her unconventional advice
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A young Ghanaian lady has taken social media to offer her fellow women some unsolicited relationship advice.
The lady, Princess Johan Wiredu on TikTok, urged her fellow women to return to their ex-boyfriends to reconcile and mend their broken relationships, akin to what Ghanaians did in the just-ended elections.
"The US went back to their ex, Ghana has gone back to their ex. This is a sign, call your ex today, thank you," she said.
The young lady made these remarks while reacting to the outcome of the 2024 presidential election in Ghana.
The Electoral Commission declared former president John Dramani Mahama as president-elect for the Republic of Ghana.
Mr Mahama, who contested the election on a National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket, garnered 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55% of the total votes cast.
His closest contender, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the current and outgoing vice president, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 4,657,304 votes, translating to 41.61% of the total votes cast.
This resounding victory, according to the lady, is a greater sign that there may be something good in reconciling with exes.
Ghanaians react to Princess Johan Wiredu's advice
Princess Johan Wiredu's video sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they thronged the comment section to share their views.
@afi1_aba wrote:
"My ex came to fix my mum's DSTV for her this morning. Hahaha instead of him charging for the workmanship, he couldn't ooh and I dashed him GH¢100."
@E L I replied:
"That’s what you will say now, until he starts making you smile at your phone again."
@Miss Deeya also said:
"I love JM but will never go back to my ex even if men finish in world koraa I will never."
@Ab commented:
"No wonder my ex called me for a reunion but enfa."
NDC man proposes to his girlfriend
Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian man took advantage of the excitement at the final rally of the NDC to propose marriage to his girlfriend.
In a video that went viral on social media, the young man went on his knees to pop the question in a romantic manner.
The unexpected proposal caused a scene at the rally, with many party supporters applauding the young couple.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.