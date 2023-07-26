A lady with heavy curves caught the attention of many passersby and employees of Enterprise Life Ghana during activation on the streets of Accra

Clad in green, she gave people a good show as she shook her backside vigorously

Many people loved her performance as they hailed her, while others were unhappy as they expressed their sentiments

A lady has gone viral after a video of her shaking her bum vigorously on the streets of Accra surfaced on the internet.

Curvy lady shakes her bum vigorously. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Lady shakes heavy curves and backside on the street

The gorgeous lady was dressed in all green. She wore a pair of green tight shorts that accentuated her curves and heavy backside.

She paired the shorts with a branded t-shirt from Enterprise Life Ghana and completed her look with black sneakers.

She stole the attention of passersby and other employees of the insurance company as they took out their smartphones to record the moment.

The curvaceous lady bent her back and shook her cheeks seriously. She then stood straight and did the same.

Many people were left in awe when she did a split and rested her face on her palms and moved the muscles in her cheeks.

Below is a video of a plus-size and curvy lady shaking her backside seriously on the streets of Accra.

Ghanaians react to the video of a lady shaking her bum vigorously on the streets of Accra

The video sparked debate on social media. While others enjoyed the video and admired her moves in the video, others were unhappy.

__alhassan remarked:

And they wonder why women are seen as seggs symbol. What a sad world.

teddyskitchen_ remarked:

Some women no get shame at all

kojo_rowlyn stated:

Am surprised with the comment lol like y’all don’t act like that around your friends. If we didn’t see yours on blogs doesn’t make you a saint

nboatengoficial said:

No one spotted the guy with the plier?.

babylorv said:

That’s the kind of natural we love to see.

djcyril_gh remarked:

This one ein husby go Dey enjoy waaa

kwesijay_11 opined:

How much dem go pay u? Less than 300 cedis but see how you are disgracing yourself

skout_po said:

She is having fun, you guys leave this happy soul alone. Go go gaga Ghanaians are too sensitive. My dear shake what you mama gave you.

aba_brenda stated:

Am ashamed as a woman, hmmm

Stonebwoy and KiDi dance to Likor

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy and KiDi unveiled the official dance challenge for the latter's long-awaited song Likor.

The song is set to be released at midnight on Thursday, July 26, 2023, on all streaming platforms.

