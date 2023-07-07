Iddrisu Mariam Aziz, a level 200 University of Ghana student, has been engaged in sign language interpretation since she was a teenager and is now an expert in the field

Aziz revealed to YEN.com.gh that has worked for reputable organizations and individuals, including former President John Dramani Mahama, as an interpreter on his campaign tours

Growing up with hearing-impaired parents, Aziz became their liaison and also served as an interpreter for the Deaf Association, leading to more opportunities

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Iddrisu Mariam Aziz, a level 200 University of Ghana student, has been engaged in sign language interpretation since she was a teenager and is now an expert in the field.

Aziz has worked for many reputable organizations and individuals from the age of 14, including interpreting for former President John Dramani Mahama on his campaign tours.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Aziz revealed that she was born into the practice as both of her parents are hearing impaired, and she had to be the liaison between them and the general public right from a young age.

Meet the level 200 UG student who interprets sign language Photo credit: mariamaziz403

Source: UGC

"Watching them struggle to liaise with people in terms of communication was frustrating for both my parents and the people they engage on daily bases. As time passed I had to gradually become the liaison between my parents and the people they engage with," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Alongside her role as a liaison for her parents, she also became a liaison for the Deaf Association, traveling with them as an interpreter.

Through her involvement, she had the opportunity to meet Hon Seidu Maha, the Bono Regional Organizer of the NDC office in Sunyani, and subsequently, former President John Dramani Mahama, who was impressed by her dedication to serving the deaf community.

This led to her involvement in the NDC's campaign tours as a sign language interpreter, marking the official start of her journey in that role when she was 14 years old.

According to Aziz, her practice has opened many doors and has been financially rewarding as well.

"Aside from the financial benefits will entreat people to take it upon themselves to learn the basics of sign language because the mouth is not the only medium to communicate but hands too is another medium. With this understanding, the stereotype around hearing-impaired people will stop," she however, stated.

Deaf Talented Kidz winner, Abigail, battles her role model Afronita in serious dance moves

Meanwhile, despite her hearing disability, Ghanaian Talented Kidz winner Abigail Adjiri has generated quite a stir on social media with her fantastic dance talents. She danced with her role model Afronita, with whom she had previously been spotted dancing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh