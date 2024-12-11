Police have arrested nine suspects linked to the arson attack on the Electoral Commission's Office in Ayensuano

This brings the total number of persons arrested as a result of the reported post-election violence to 106 so far

The police said all 106 persons would be made to face justice and are being taken through due legal processes

The Ghana Police Service has stated that it has effected the arrest of nine suspects linked to the arson attack on the Electoral Commission (EC) Office at Ayensuano in the Eastern Region.

The latest arrests bring the total number of arrests linked to post-election violence to 106.

The police say they have apprehended a total of 106 suspects in relation to the post-election violence.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 10, the Ghana Police Service said all 106 suspects are being taken through due legal processes and are assisting with investigations.

The attack on the Ayensuano EC office is one of several violent incidents following the December 7 elections.

The police have had to intensify investigations into the disturbances and have vowed to bring all perpetrators to book.

The Ghana Police Service further expressed commitment to protecting peace and stability by maintaining law and order.

Soldiers deployed to Tepa over disturbances

Soldiers have been deployed to Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region after reports of post-election violence.

Citi News reported that persons said to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) went on a rampage, burning state property.

The angry supporters reportedly burned some structures at Tepa Senior High School, where ballot materials were kept for the election.

They also allegedly stormed a local radio station belonging to the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate and ransacked a building.

One of the vehicles belonging to Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), was also burned.

The results of the Ahafo Ano North Presidential and Parliamentary polls are currently under contention, and the EC has put the declaration on hold.

The NDC has complained about the delays. The collation centre was ransacked during this development, and the ballot materials were destroyed.

Mahama condemns attacks on state institutions

YEN.com.gh reported that the President-elect has described the recent attacks on state institutions and installations as regrettable.

John Mahama said the actions were criminal and has urged the youth to redirect their frustration into rebuilding the country.

The NDC flagbearer also called on the outgoing government and state security agencies to handle the situation before it escalated.

Source: YEN.com.gh