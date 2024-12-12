The Ghana Grid Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana have announced the temporary shutdown of some thermal power plants

These shutdowns follow the shutting-down of the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited Tema Regulatory & Metering Station

Some operational upsets were said to have necessitated the temporary shutdown, resulting in the return of load-shedding for Ghanaians

The Ghana Grid Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana announced a temporary shutdown of some thermal power plants in Tema.

This is reportedly due to a temporary shutdown of the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited Tema Regulatory & Metering Station.

Adom News reported that the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited announced the cleaning and inspection of a 56-kilometre onshore pipeline section between Itoki and Badagry in Nigeria in November 2024.

3News also reported that according to a joint statement on December 12, 2024, the shutdown has caused a shortfall in the power supply, which will require load management in some parts of the country.

The temporary shutdown of the Tema Regulatory & Metering Station was necessitated by some operational upsets when some larger-than-expected liquids and debris were received at its Lagos Beach Compressor Station.

The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company are optimistic that WAPCo will soon resolve the challenge and restore the gas supply.

Dumsor concerns under Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo's final year as president has been marred by an erratic power supply with the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company, attributing recent challenges to technical issues at the Ghana National Gas Company’s Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo.

Back in June, the West African Gas Pipeline Company also cited maintenance work as causing supply challenges, resulting in reduced power generation capacity and causing outages in major cities in the country.

The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company were even compelled to implement a load management schedule.

Akufo-Addo commissions power plant at Kpone

YEN.com.gh reported last month that Akufo-Addo commissioned a 515MW power plant to address power supply challenges.

The outgoing President had expressed hope that the $1.2 billion Ghana Bridge Power Project at Kpone would end the power crisis.

Akufo-Addo also took the opportunity to assure stakeholders that the energy sector debt crisis would be addressed in due course.

