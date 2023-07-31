A video of how a young man, who is a mechanic, was left disappointed after his girlfriend denied him in a loyalty test has gone viral

The mechanic stated that he had spent a lot of money on the young lady, only for her to betray his love

Netizens who reacted to the video urged the young man to learn valuable lessons from the painful ordeal

A young Ghanaian man was reduced to tears after his girlfriend denied him in a loyalty test.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the moment when the young mechanic, called Last Born, was spotted expressing optimism that his girlfriend, Khadijah, would affirm her commitment to their relationship by mentioning his name as her lover.

Man laments as girlfriend jilts him Photo credit:/@tom_empaya/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

The moment of truth came as the call was made, only for Khadijah to mention the name of another young man called Micheal as her boyfriend.

The answer stunned the young mechanic, who could not believe what he was hearing and looked at the interviewer in disbelief.

After a back and forth, the lady hung up after insisting that she was not in a relationship with any mechanic called Last Born.

At that point, the young man could not stomach the bare-faced treachery and started to shed tears.

He explained that he had been in a three-year relationship with the lady and had spent a lot of money on her.

"I have spent a lot of money on her. I can say that I have spent more money on her than my mum," he told the interviewer.

The video, which was captioned, "Kadija has finish our brother" had gathered over 25,000 likes and 1,200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console the young man

Netizens who reacted to the video consoled the young man and urged him to learn valuable lessons from this setback.

BoakyeTheGentleman stated:

This people they invest all their returns into women

Sneakazone commented:

I like how the sad music started when she mentioned Michael

John keneda replied:

Don't do anything but controle yourself be a man be strong in head don't give up never say died

brakawaku reacted:

Chaley never trust woman oo hmm if u buy am car today someone will buy Am phone then e follow Am kuraa e forget u self hmm bro sorry

Lady reveals her boyfriend is ugly

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has grabbed headlines after detailing why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video, the lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

She said her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

“I left my ex because he was broke, I can't date broke guys, the guy I am dating currently is ugly but because he takes care of me I can't leave him for anyone,” she said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh