A Ghanaian artist Israel Derrick Apeti put a smile on the face of a commercial bus conductor when he gave him a drawing of himself

The artist, who is also known as Enil Arts, drew a trotro mate after he joined the vehicle and gave it to him

The mate's reaction was priceless as he kept looking at the drawing and smiling, showing how appreciative he was of the "gift"

A young Ghanaian artist, Israel Derrick Apeti, moved a trotro mate to tears with his talent.

Israel, who is popularly known as Enil Art, drew the bus conductor and handed it to him while recording his reaction.

The mate collected the sheet of paper. When he saw the drawing, he started smiling and kept looking at the image.

The bus conductor's reaction when he received the drawing

At a point, the bus conductor seemed to shed tears while smiling.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Several people reacted to the video after it was shared on Twitter. Below are some comments.

@nii_kela said:

only he knows what he has gone through or is going through now, and it's probably that moment of self-actualisation after seeing a self-portrait on paper, similar to when you become emotional about something while looking in the mirror.

@ManteyKobby wrote:

"life they say is everything some, I was finner than dis bt here I am now yet still we no go give up" The smile is not just a smile but hey man has been through a lot yet still he's striving to succeed. God no go shame us

@Mark_Hardi1 said:

Maybe to him he could have been in a better position than he is now. This country has the tendency to shatter your dreams.

@EmmanuelKOTY wrote:

It can be as a simple fact that no one has ever done something thoughtful for him before, men tend to be ignored by society in the “giving” aspect so we cherish little things more. Shouts to the guy for making his day.

@Cisco2g said:

His reaction conveys a lot. He gazes deeply at the picture, pondering lost dreams and ambitions, holding onto a faint hope of achieving them someday. Hmm it’s well

@DjBray8 wrote:

Man interview this guy let us know wat was going through his mind at that moment

Enil Art drew a market woman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Derrick got a group of market women emotional when he drew one of them in a short while and gave it to her.

The market woman was shocked, and her exclamation got others to look at the drawing. Everyone who saw it smiled and thanked Derrick.

Source: YEN.com.gh