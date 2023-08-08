A Ghanaian driver has recounted a disturbing incident involving four University of Ghana students whom he transported to a hospital for medical tests

He revealed that the girls allegedly contracted HIV from a wealthy man they had relationships with, prompting a discussion in the car about seeking revenge by infecting the man's sons

The driver's intervention suggested focusing on managing the virus rather than revenge, highlighting the intricate nature of the situation

A Ghanaian driver has shared a chilling account involving four University of Ghana female students, detailing how he transported them from their hostel to a hospital for a medical test and back.

In his narrative, he indicated that he overheard a conversation during the car ride, revealing that all four girls had allegedly engaged in relationships with a wealthy man who subsequently infected them with HIV.

A driver at UG recounts heart-wrenching experience Photo credit: @rideandchat1 via Twitter; UniversityOfGhanaLegonBreakingNews via Facebook

Source: UGC

The driver stated,

"When they were in the car, they were discussing what the way forward should be. One of them suggested they infect the man's sons with the virus but another one convinced her it was not a good idea. I suggested to them that they should just try to manage the virus rather than seek revenge."

Additionally, he disclosed that the girls had shared that the man had promised them a substantial financial reward.

Ghanaians react to video of driver recounting encounter with 4 UG students

After watching the full video, below are some comments Ghanaians shared.

@emmanuelquando1641 indicated:

Yawa ohhh these girls too them be nice ohh so they can transfer give you easy koraaa herrr. God help us ohh.

@danchuormark stated:

At times I don't understand our Police . Why did they arrest him they should have let him go with them to where he picked the package from and arrest the person who requested

Watch the video below:

