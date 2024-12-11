The untold story of Colleen Hoover's son Levi & his controversial scandal

Colleen Hoover is a renowned American author best known for her romance and fiction books. She rose to fame in 2016 for her romance novel It Ends with Us. However, for the past two years, Colleen Hoover's son Levi and his controversial scandal have drawn significant public attention due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour on social media.

Colleen Hoover's family with son Levi at the front (L). Colleen and Levi outdoors (R). Photo: @colleenhoover on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The controversy surrounding Colleen Hoover's son Levi has ignited a wave of public outrage, drawn significant attention, and sparked heated debates online. The scandal affected Levi's reputation, casting a shadow over his mother's career. But what did he do to gain such public disapproval?

Levi Hoover's profile summary

Full name Levi Hoover Gender Male Date of birth 1 November 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Sulphur Springs, Texas Current residence Northville, Michigan Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Colleen Hoover (née Fennell) Father Heath Hoover Siblings Two School Saltillo High School, Saltillo, TX (Saltillo ISD) College Northeast Texas Community College, Northeast Texas Community College

Biography of Colleen Hoover's son Levi

Levi was born on 1 November 2000 in Sulphur Springs, Texas. What is Levi Hoover's age? He is 24 years old (as of 2024), and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. His mother posted a tribute to him in 2021 on his 21st birthday with an Instagram post that read:

Happy 21st birthday to my child. Adult. Adult child. Levi, you're my favourite today. And for the rest of this year, really.

Top-5 facts about Colleen Hoover's son Levi. Photo: @colleenhoover on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Levi is the eldest in a family of three children. Levi Hoover's siblings are Cale, born in late 2003, and Beckham Hoover, born in February 2005.

Levi Hoover's parents

Levi Hoover's parents are Margaret Colleen Hoover (née Fennell) and Heath Hoover. His mother is a successful, well-known author known for her romance book series, such as It Ends With Us and Ugly Love. On the other hand, Levi's dad, Heath, is less in the public eye.

Colleen and Heath Hoover met as teenagers in 1996. They dated for three years and got married in 2000.

Levi Hoover's educational background

Levi attended Saltillo ISD, a public high school in Saltillo, Texas. He graduated from Fire Academy at Northeast Texas Community College in 2020 and is studying to be an emergency medical technician (EMT) at the same college, a course he began on 31 July 2020.

Career

Per his Facebook profile, Levi worked as a bagger at Brookshire in 2018, a volunteer firefighter since 2019, and at Lowes Distribution Center in 2021 and Ben E. Keith Beverages from 2021 to 2022.

Levi Hoover's controversial scandal

What is Levi Hoover's controversial legal case? As of this writing, Levi Hoover has no known legal case but a controversial scandal. Per Distractify, in February 2022, an X (Twitter) user @theonottlovebot shocked netizens after alleging in a now-deleted post that Colleen Hoover's son Levi had requested inappropriate pics from her on Snapchat.

A screenshot from @theonottlovebot's tweet accusing Colleen Hoover's son of harassment. Photo: Reddit.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The anonymous user elaborated on her story in a second tweet, revealing that she and Levi were friends on Snapchat and that he was aware of her age.

Long story short, we were friends on [Snapchat] and s--t and like every day we would message cause we're friends right and like this was when I was 16, and he was fully aware of how old I was I was cause I always talked about the fact I was still in school.

@theonottlovebot also provided now-deleted screenshots proving that she had messaged Levi Hoover's mother on Instagram explaining the situation. At the time of the alleged harassment, Levi was 21 years old, and the accuser claimed to have been 16.

Some months after the accusations, some social media users attempted to initiate a boycott of Colleen Hoover's novels.

Colleen Hoover's response to the allegations

Colleen Hover and her son Levi (L) during a high school basketball game. Levi takes a mirror selfie (R). Photo: @colleenhoover, @levi.hoover.94 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In November 2022, Colleen Hoover addressed the allegations against her son Levi in a statement shared on the Facebook group Colleen Hoover's CoHorts. According to Holr Magazine, she refuted claims that she had blocked the accuser and clarified the situation, stating that her son and the accuser had been online friends for months but had never met in person.

Things being said about my son aren't accurate. People are commenting that I blocked a girl for informing me that my son inappropriately assaulted her when she was sixteen. This absolutely did not happen, and this is not even what this person initially said.

Colleen explained that her son had sent a message asking for a picture, which made the accuser uncomfortable. While the accuser messaged Colleen about the incident, she didn't read the message, leading to the misunderstanding.

Once Colleen became aware of the situation, she contacted the accuser, apologised, and thanked her for bringing the matter to her attention. She offered the accuser her family's home address and lawyer's contact information if needed.

Colleen also emphasised that she held her son accountable for his inappropriate behaviour, addressing the issue directly with the accuser and her son.

FAQs

Who is Colleen Hoover? Colleen Hoover, born Margaret Colleen Fennell, is an American author known for her romance and fiction novels such as It Ends with Us. How old is Colleen Hoover? Colleen Hoover is 45 years old (as of 2024). She was born on 11 December 1979 in Sulphur Springs, Texas, USA. How big is Colleen Hoover's family? Colleen Hoover's family comprises five members: her, her husband, and three children, Cale, Levi, and Beckham. What are Colleen Hoover's kids' ages? As of 2024, Levi is 24, Cale is 21, and Beckham is 19. Who is Colleen Hoover's husband? Colleen Hoover is married to Heath Hoover. They have been together since 1996 and married in 2000. How rich is Colleen Hoover? Colleen Hoover has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $12 million. What happened to Colleen Hoover's son Levi? In 2022, an anonymous (X) Twitter user accused Levi of requesting inappropriate pics from her while she was underage. What is Levi Hoover's college history? Levi Hoover attended Northeast Texas Community College, graduating from the Fire Academy in 2020. He later began studying to become an emergency medical technician (EMT) at the same college, starting the course on 31 July 2020.

The controversy surrounding Colleen Hoover's son Levi has sparked outrage among her fans and the public. An X (Twitter) user accused him in 2022 of inappropriately messaging her as an underage. After public outcry, Colleen addressed the situation privately by contacting the accuser and her son.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough. The life story and tragic death of Benjamin Keough, who was Elvis Presley's grandson, have generated interest from the public.

Benjamin Keough struggled with depression and the pressures of living up to his famous family's legacy. He tragically passed away at a young age from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Read on to discover more about his life story and tragic death.

Source: YEN.com.gh