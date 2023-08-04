A Ghanaian man's heartwarming video expressing gratitude to God for arriving in the United States has gone viral on social media

Filmed at Boston Logan International Airport, the man's prayers of thanksgiving captivated viewers as he took in the sights of the new land he had just landed on

Many have left humorous comments in response to the heartwarming moment, which has amassed over 200k views so far

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian man, whose identity remains undisclosed, is making waves on social media as a heartwarming video of him expressing gratitude to God for safely arriving in the United States goes viral.

In the footage, the man patiently said his prayers of gratitude to God, after which he turned to look around to see the beautiful buildings and roads in the land he had just landed on.

The video, shared by @maameamaadoma on Twitter, is believed to have been filmed at the Boston Logan International Airport, where the man's plane landed.

A man from Ghana thanks God after arriving in the US Photo credit: maameamaadoma

Source: Twitter

How social media is reacting to the video of a Ghanaian man thanking God in US

People from all over are reacting to his heartfelt expression of thanks, sharing in his joy and celebrating the possibilities that lie ahead for him in his new journey abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Others have expressed hilarious thoughts after watching the video, which had gotten more than 200k views at the time of this report. Below are some comments YEN.com.gh gathered.

@narttson4ever mentioned:

Every Ghanaians dream to leave this hell call Ghana , you have made it , more blessings

@JayeolaMikael indicated:

I also feel the same way the first time I flew outside this uk . Oh memories

@joecyrus9 stated:

Wow congrats to him we use to pray every Thursdays at action chapel , happy for him .

Ghanaian man says he was deceived into thinking living abroad is easy

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian man has expressed regret over his decision to seek greener pastures abroad

In a TikTok video, the man admitted that his perception of living abroad had not been met since he moved and wants to return home.

Ghanaian man abroad discourages lazy people who want to travel for greener pastures

In another story, A young man has sparked reactions online after he opened up on why lazy people should not dare to travel abroad

In a video, the young factory worker said that hard work is the primary driving force that leads to success abroad; hence lazy people have no business being there.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh