A video of a young lady who resembles Zanetor Rawlings has taken social media by storm

The young lady said she would be coming to Ghana and was hoping that she could meet the MP in person

Netizens who reacted to the video remarked that she truly resembles the NDC Member of Parliament

A young Ghanaian lady who currently lives abroad and has a striking resemblance to Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings has expressed a desire to meet the member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency in person.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady who identifies as abigail8osei said people often remark that she resembles the medical doctor.

Young lady hopes to meet Zanetor Rawlings Photo credit: @zanetorofficial/Instagram @abigail8osei/TikTok

Source: UGC

The lady explained that she had decided to visit Ghana during the latter part of the year and would be grateful if anyone could help her meet the NDC MP.

"I am pleading, if you know her and you want to introduce me I am ready. Thank you" she said with a smile.

At the time of writing the report, the 19-second video had gathered over 1000 likes and 72 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians agree she really resembles the NDC MP

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video admitted that she truly resembles the respected medical doctor and MP

KHATAHKYIE stated:

Is like she's your twin sister

user4253109293984 reacted:

You really resemble her

Lynn Nicole reacted:

you can link up with her on social media. she is down to earth

ntiamoahemmanuel48 reacted:

you resemble him too much.

Nadia_Success commented

+ you speak just like her

Source: YEN.com.gh