A talented Ghanaian artist popularly known as Enil Art has caused a massive stir in the market with his drawing

Enil Art stormed the marketplace with his usual pen and paper to make a stark drawing of one of the traders

The drawing got the attention of the entire market as they took turns to admire the artwork with a confused looks on their faces

Israel Derrick Apeti, a young Ghanaian artist popularly known as Enil Art, put a group of market women in a state of confusion with his talent.

The talented gentleman drew one of the women within a short time while he stood on his feet with just a pen and a small sheet of paper.

When he handed the drawing to the woman in question, Derrick Apeti's art generated attention as most of them exclaimed with shock on their faces.

The reaction of the market women Photo credit: @enilart

Source: Twitter

"You're very talented. You will go far," one of the women told the artist while they took turns to catch a glimpse of the beautiful artwork.

A lady who was assisting her mom at the market was also spotted beaming with smiles, in a scene many have observed to mean she had fallen in love with Derrick and his talent.

The video generated lots of comments and likes when Derrick shared it on his Twitter handle. Below are some of the thoughts netizens shared.

@Imm_andras replying to @Enilart commented:

The lady at her mom’s back was crushing on you lol. See the way she was looking at you

@isaacas26845934 said:

I watch your vids and tears flow. U make people feel how they are recognized by someone. Good work.

@NYdapz indicated:

Please try and surprise the other woman that requested for one. God really bless you for such efforts to put smiles on the faces of these market women

Watch the video below:

The challenges Enil Arts faces in his work

As YEN.com.gh reported, Enil's work does not come without any challenges. The gifted artist claims that there was a period when he received criticism for creating the artwork for a trotter partner he had never met.

"I made the decision to sketch the bus conductor while I was in the automobile. We had arrived at our destination when I was finished, and the mate had gone outside to hunt for change. The driver got curious when I kept asking of the young man and, upon seeing what I'd done, got angry. So the drawing was not accepted," he said.

