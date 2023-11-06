Quick Credit Ghana staff clashed with a taxi driver in a busy junction over an unpaid loan, demanding repayment

The confrontation escalated, with the driver managing to escape, while a Quick Credit staff member narrowly avoided injury while attempting to stop him

Authorities emphasise the importance of resolving debt-related issues through legal and peaceful means to prevent public disturbances

In a shocking incident, Quick Credit Ghana staff engaged in a heated confrontation with a taxi driver in the middle of the road over an unpaid loan.

The four Quick Credit employees confronted the taxi driver, demanding repayment of the loan he had taken from their financial institution. The altercation unfolded at a busy junction, causing a major disruption in traffic.

shared on X, the taxi driver, seemingly unwilling to pay back the loan, quickly got back into his vehicle and sped away.

A collage of the taxi driver and the quick credit staff who were demanding he pays his loan Photo credit: @eddie_wrt Source: Twitter

During his escape, one Quick Credit staff member attempted to pull the driver out of the car but ended up tumbling, narrowly avoiding serious injury.

Undeterred, the Quick Credit team pursued the taxi driver, determined to resolve the matter.

This incident highlights the escalating tensions in debt recovery situations and the risks involved when such confrontations spill into public spaces.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@Hitwaddle said:

Honestly we all agree to the fact that the aggressive money retrieving acts of Quick credit is very bad, but also customer can’t go for loans after they have agreed to the terms and conditions surrounding the loan and later refuse to pay. Cuz know one forced u in the first place to go for the loan, they go willingly.

@WATERS_GH asked:

How much is their monthly salary?

@Everydaynewsgh quized:

Why go for a loan if you know you cannot pay within a stipulated time?

@EnochDotse wrote:

Lol…these ppl dey worry oo

@sammyblz said:

How do dey get fuel to be chasing people like that ? Their terms and interest marvels me. How can BoG give permission to such institutions to operate. Their terms and interest is the reason why people default.

@RoughAngell wrote:

We should be talking about the hardship in Ghana now. All these are some of the results of economic hardship. We will be experiencing worse soon. Oh mother Africa? Why

Lady wants boyfriend to pay loan

Earlier, a man's girlfriend asked her partner to pay off a loan she took with her ex-boyfriend to prove his love and protect her properties from being seized.

Despite her insistence, he remains hesitant, feeling it's not the right course of action.

The man grapples with the dilemma of meeting his girlfriend's request while questioning the appropriateness of such a gesture.

