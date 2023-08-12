A video of a young boy opening up on how he persevered in his quest to complete JHS has gone viral

The boy recounted how he had to drop out of school to become a commercial motorcycle rider so he could fend for himself

Netizens who saw the video have commended him for graduating from Junior High School

A Ghanaian boy has left many individuals feeling motivated after he defied the odds to pursue his dream of completing basic school education.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the resident of Akyem Abaam in the Eastern Region who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and was sharing his expectation about the exams first revealed that his journey to becoming a Junior High School graduate has not been an easy one.

Boy opens up on how he quit Okada job to focus on education Photo credit:@asuomnews.com/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He revealed that due to financial challenges, he dropped out of school for several years, where he became a commercial motorcycle rider, also known as an Okada rider.

"I was not getting financial support, that is why I stopped school to ride okada. The money I got from my work as an okada rider helped me complete JHS. ".

Smiling from ear to ear, the boy revealed that he was optimistic about getting good grades when the results were released.

"My main target is to get six ones, and I hope by the time the results are released, I will get financial support, or be able to raise money to further my studies"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the BECE graduate

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the boy for his will to succeed in his academics.

Ato Akwamena stated:

greatness doesn't come easy...keep it up

Youngmoni6ix9ine reacted:

You will be great bro just trust the process

King_Faisal110 commented

You are an inspiration to the younger ones…. Kudos to you for the impact

leslie reacted:

Fear this guys ooo….they will pass and you’ll be surprised

