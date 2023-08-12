BECE 2023: Okada Rider Who Quit His Job To Attend JHS Delights After Becoming A Graduate, Targets Six Ones
- A video of a young boy opening up on how he persevered in his quest to complete JHS has gone viral
- The boy recounted how he had to drop out of school to become a commercial motorcycle rider so he could fend for himself
- Netizens who saw the video have commended him for graduating from Junior High School
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A Ghanaian boy has left many individuals feeling motivated after he defied the odds to pursue his dream of completing basic school education.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the resident of Akyem Abaam in the Eastern Region who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and was sharing his expectation about the exams first revealed that his journey to becoming a Junior High School graduate has not been an easy one.
He revealed that due to financial challenges, he dropped out of school for several years, where he became a commercial motorcycle rider, also known as an Okada rider.
"I was not getting financial support, that is why I stopped school to ride okada. The money I got from my work as an okada rider helped me complete JHS. ".
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Smiling from ear to ear, the boy revealed that he was optimistic about getting good grades when the results were released.
"My main target is to get six ones, and I hope by the time the results are released, I will get financial support, or be able to raise money to further my studies"
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 50 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians praise the BECE graduate
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the boy for his will to succeed in his academics.
Ato Akwamena stated:
greatness doesn't come easy...keep it up
Youngmoni6ix9ine reacted:
You will be great bro just trust the process
King_Faisal110 commented
You are an inspiration to the younger ones…. Kudos to you for the impact
leslie reacted:
Fear this guys ooo….they will pass and you’ll be surprised
43-year-old mother writes BECE
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rita Quayson, a 43-year-old mother of five and a pupil at Apesokubi D/A Junior High School (JHS), went viral after news emerged that she is one of many candidates who participated in the 2023 BECE.
Madam Quayson said her determination to write the exam was driven by her ambition to benefit from the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh