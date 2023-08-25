Ghanaian Mum Fumes As Her Kid Gets Oversized School Uniform: "I Was Told She Will Wear It Up To Class 5"
- A video of a Ghanaian mother complaining over the uniform sewn for her little daughter has gone viral
- The woman said she was told the uniform was made to ensure that her young daughter wears it for a longer period
- Netizens who saw the video expressed funny reactions following the statement made by the disgruntled woman
A Ghanaian woman has expressed displeasure over the uniform that was given to her little daughter by her school.
A viral video that YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @sorkode3 showed the moment when a pretty little girl was preparing for school with the mother complaining bitterly in the background that the uniform was oversized.
The woman revealed that her quest for answers led her to the school only to be told that the uniform was made that way so her daughter could wear it up to class five.
"Mess up": Drama as Deeper Life mum catches daughter in trousers dancing to Rema's song, video goes viral
"Have I told you I don't have money for a school uniform, just look at her now."
She revealed that the kid's insistence on wearing the uniform to school meant that she could do nothing at the moment.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 6,000 likes and 900 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the concerns of the disgruntled mother
Confidence commented:
Gyidi k)k)) dressing but this one be Gyidi blue and yellow so madam let start church this Sunday ok I will be your member
user4713494356351 replied:
aww, see her innocent face...belt koraa dey part pampiinn
user1222591128537 stated:
the economy is hard, let her manage
@ Ibrahim Ricky stated:
This one de3 let her go join Ajaguraja she will be comfortable there paaa
Z Asare replied:
This one is tilll she writes BECE oh
Jackson k frimpong added:
it is called madam thank u..I will be better next time
