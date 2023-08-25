A video of a young lady opening up on life in Canada has got a lot of people talking

A beautiful young Canadian lady is seriously contemplating leaving the country with the US as her preferred destination.

Her frustration is due to what she believes is the increasing hardship that has made it practically unbearable to enjoy life in the country.

In a TikTok video, @carolinaxmartinez said the cost of living has skyrocketed however, the wages of workers remain stagnant.

Looking disappointed, the young lady said Canada is not what it used to be and appealed to her followers to brief her on what she needed to know as far as her plans of relocating to America were concerned.

The 1-minute 24-second video had gathered over 200,000 likes and 16,000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Peeps react to the video of the Canadian lady

Netizens who saw the video comforted the young lady, with many agreeing with her statement about the cost of living.

tee.tav revealed:

I moved from Ottawa to Houston almost 2 years ago. Best decision I made for myself

Mia Jacobs reacted:

I live in America and believe me it’s not it either. We’re dying over here

zerghamtareen commented:

There’s no jobs in Toronto/gta anymore also

susanna24_sunshine commented:

Everyone keeps moving to Edmonton and Calgary but now it’s becoming so expensive because everyone is moving here

Durven Taylor replied:

In Canada you need just an income for the gym, your favourite meals and malls to see faces so you don’t go crazy staying inside for so long like me

