Global site navigation

GH Boy With Special Needs Who Was on the Verge of Losing His Prempeh College Admission Receives Help
People

GH Boy With Special Needs Who Was on the Verge of Losing His Prempeh College Admission Receives Help

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 2 min read
  • The brilliant Ghanaian boy with special needs who sought public help to further his education has received support
  • Amaro Shakur, a social activist, led two other men to present some items and drive Ganiu Alajohn to the Prempeh College
  • The young man was placed at Prempeh College after excelling in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ganiu Alajohn, the brilliant Ghanaian boy with special needs whose dream to pursue secondary education was threatened by financial challenges, has received help from some benevolent Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the brillian physically challenged boy had gained admission to the prestigious Prempeh College.

Ganiu Alajohn, brilliant boy, Ghanaian, Prempeh College, BECE, physically challenged
Ganiu Alajohn, the brilliant physically challenged Ghanaian boy who excelled in the BECE, receives help to further his education at Prempeh College. Photo credit: @amaroshakur13/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

The report stated that financial struggles prevented Ganiu Alajohn from buying the items on the prospectuses to take up his place at the Kumasi-based school despite excelling in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Consequently, the brilliant student with special needs made a heartfelt appeal to the public for support to further his education at Prempeh College.

Read also

"Let others praise you.” Mahama slams Akufo-Addo for erecting statue of himself in Sekondi

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at YEN.com.gh Tomorrow

Benevolent Ghanaians support Ganiu Alajohn

Following the publication of his story, some benevolent Ghanaians have come to his aid.

Amaro Shakur, the social activist who first shared Ganiu Alajohn's predicament, led two benevolent Ghanaian men to drive him to Prempeh College to complete his enrolment process.

The two men presented Ganiu with a new wheelchair, a mattress, some provisions, as well as all the essential items needed to make life in school comfortable for him.

Before this, Amaro Shakur had previously visited Ganiu at home in the company of OK Frimpong, the aspiring parliamentary candidate for Asante Akyem North, to support him.

Mr Frimpong also presented Ganiu Alajohn with cash and some items in support of his education at Prempeh College.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ganiu Alajohn expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for coming to his aide.

Netizens commend Amaro Shakur

After sharing the update on Ganiu Alajohn's situation, netizens commended Amaro Shakur for being a blessing to the brilliant needy boy.

Read also

Ghanaian boy shares inspiring story of how he became Aston Villa's ambassador from the village

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

@Ogyam said:

"Amaro, i dont know u personally but u are doing a marvelous work. God richly bless u. May u prosper in all ur endeavor. kudos."

@HON. YAYA KASIM BA also said:

"brother I salute u for this wonderful work. this is what u supposed to do not that unnecessary fix the country thing."

@user0554379687 wrote:

"Allah bless you all for helping him."

Small Pin visits son at Prempeh College

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that diminutive Ghanaian TikTok star, Small Pin visited his teenage son at Prempeh College.

A video making rounds on social media captured the actor warmly embracing his son, who appeared significantly taller than him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: