The brilliant Ghanaian boy with special needs who sought public help to further his education has received support

Amaro Shakur, a social activist, led two other men to present some items and drive Ganiu Alajohn to the Prempeh College

The young man was placed at Prempeh College after excelling in the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination

Ganiu Alajohn, the brilliant Ghanaian boy with special needs whose dream to pursue secondary education was threatened by financial challenges, has received help from some benevolent Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the brillian physically challenged boy had gained admission to the prestigious Prempeh College.

Ganiu Alajohn, the brilliant physically challenged Ghanaian boy who excelled in the BECE, receives help to further his education at Prempeh College. Photo credit: @amaroshakur13/TikTok.

The report stated that financial struggles prevented Ganiu Alajohn from buying the items on the prospectuses to take up his place at the Kumasi-based school despite excelling in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Consequently, the brilliant student with special needs made a heartfelt appeal to the public for support to further his education at Prempeh College.

Benevolent Ghanaians support Ganiu Alajohn

Following the publication of his story, some benevolent Ghanaians have come to his aid.

Amaro Shakur, the social activist who first shared Ganiu Alajohn's predicament, led two benevolent Ghanaian men to drive him to Prempeh College to complete his enrolment process.

The two men presented Ganiu with a new wheelchair, a mattress, some provisions, as well as all the essential items needed to make life in school comfortable for him.

Before this, Amaro Shakur had previously visited Ganiu at home in the company of OK Frimpong, the aspiring parliamentary candidate for Asante Akyem North, to support him.

Mr Frimpong also presented Ganiu Alajohn with cash and some items in support of his education at Prempeh College.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ganiu Alajohn expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for coming to his aide.

Netizens commend Amaro Shakur

After sharing the update on Ganiu Alajohn's situation, netizens commended Amaro Shakur for being a blessing to the brilliant needy boy.

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

@Ogyam said:

"Amaro, i dont know u personally but u are doing a marvelous work. God richly bless u. May u prosper in all ur endeavor. kudos."

@HON. YAYA KASIM BA also said:

"brother I salute u for this wonderful work. this is what u supposed to do not that unnecessary fix the country thing."

@user0554379687 wrote:

"Allah bless you all for helping him."

