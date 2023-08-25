A video of a young lady expressing astonishment after chancing on money in her late father's dress has gone viral

She explained that her father always gave her mum an excuse that he didn't have money

Netizens who saw the video have expressed diverse opinions on the comments of the young lady

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young lady has expressed disbelief after she chanced on old Ghana cedi notes inside her late father's dress.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the young lady Ellen Korkor, who showed old 5000 and 2000 cedi notes, said she was stunned to find out that her late dad had all this money prior to his passing.

Lady reveals what she found in late dad's dress Photo credit:@ekorkor2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Her astonishment was premised on the way her father acted as if he was broke and found excuses to give often when he was asked for money.

"He had all this money but was often telling my mother he had no money. This money could have done something valuable back then."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The young lady believes the money is now worthless to her and has called on anyone who might have use for it to come for it.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 85 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react on seeing the old cedi notes

Peeps who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse views on the video, with many admonishing her to take it to the Central Bank for it to be exchanged.

Joseph Abuga320 commented:

chaiii then he thought he was saving it so that one day his kids will enjoy... a clear indication we should save money via cryptocurrency ooooo

your _area_mama reacted:

5000 was like 50 million, when you change one it can buy lots of things.I want to change some, I can use it to teach someday

Cheeran Dufie stated:

I'm sure he thought he lost it or someone stole it

irenekoomson60 revealed:

I saw like 2million in these old currencies in my grandfather's trunk when he died.

khaled suggested:

Take it to bank of ghana for exchange, they accept it

Online driver gifted dollars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man was gifted money for his act of sincerity in the performance of his duty.

He picked up a Chinese national only to realize he had left his phone in his car after alighted.

The man said after returning the phone, the Chinese man gave him money as a reward for his act, which unknowingly was dollars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh