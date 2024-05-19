Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle failed to impress with her exposing outfit to Tracey Boakye's daughter's birthday

The fashion influencer wore a long white dress, flaunting her full cleavage, abs and thighs

Some social media users have blasted Kisa Gbekle for her inappropriate dressing at a kids' party

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle was the centre of attention at Tracey Boakye's daughter's birthday with her daring outfit.

The mother-of-one wore a white hand showing her full cleavage vividly at the 4-year-old young model's birthday party.

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle slays in a white dress. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Kisa Gbekle also has cutout throughout, showing off her smooth skin as she strutted majestically to the plush event.

The socialite looked stunning in flawless makeup and short blond natural hair, rocking round loop gold-plated earrings to complete her look.

Tracey Boakye's daughter cuts her birthday cake

Tracey Boakye's daughter, Nana Akua Nhyria, looked gorgeous in a designer outfit at her plush birthday party.

Celebrity mother Tracey Boakye looked classy in a green top and denim jeans as she welcomed guests to her daughter's party.

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has commented on Kisa Gbekle's outfit at Tracey Boakye's daughter's party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

kwadwosheldon

Ebe kids party or? Lmao herh

kwesi_vybrant_7

Hmm, why would u wear this to a kid's birthday party like

mis_turkson stated:

This is what she wore to a children’s party??? Babe nooooo

shakara01 stated:

Why not go naked.. siasem

Nanclito stated:

Is she okay why wear this to a kid's party

kimberly_gh_1 stated:

Indecent outfit for a child’s birthday celebration. hmmmm

dorothea_eli stated:

Going to kid's program dress like this, smh.....

d_e_k_world stated:

Things go happen in this world 10 years to come

Amadunkun stated:

Watin she sees wear be that, or she dey go somewhere else after dropping

efiba_akowa stated:

Nice dress for the wrong occasion

asheleybaby93 stated:

Never attend ur kids' programs looking like this. Do it every where else but not here. Who am I to go and say she’s a great mother regardless and that’s also very important. ❤️

Undergoing body enhancement is more painful than childbearing - Kisa Gbekle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kisa Gbekle, who described having a body enhancement treatment hurts more than having a child.

She said that compared to belly tucking, liposuction and BBL were child's play. The actress announced that she was having bodily surgery done, and she is currently in Turkey.

