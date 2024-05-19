Kisa Gbekle: Actress Steps Out Completely Naked To Tracey Boakye's Daughter's Party: "Is She Okay?"
- Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle failed to impress with her exposing outfit to Tracey Boakye's daughter's birthday
- The fashion influencer wore a long white dress, flaunting her full cleavage, abs and thighs
- Some social media users have blasted Kisa Gbekle for her inappropriate dressing at a kids' party
Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle was the centre of attention at Tracey Boakye's daughter's birthday with her daring outfit.
The mother-of-one wore a white hand showing her full cleavage vividly at the 4-year-old young model's birthday party.
Kisa Gbekle also has cutout throughout, showing off her smooth skin as she strutted majestically to the plush event.
The socialite looked stunning in flawless makeup and short blond natural hair, rocking round loop gold-plated earrings to complete her look.
Watch the video below;
Tracey Boakye's daughter cuts her birthday cake
Tracey Boakye's daughter, Nana Akua Nhyria, looked gorgeous in a designer outfit at her plush birthday party.
Celebrity mother Tracey Boakye looked classy in a green top and denim jeans as she welcomed guests to her daughter's party.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has commented on Kisa Gbekle's outfit at Tracey Boakye's daughter's party
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
kwadwosheldon
Ebe kids party or? Lmao herh
kwesi_vybrant_7
Hmm, why would u wear this to a kid's birthday party like
mis_turkson stated:
This is what she wore to a children’s party??? Babe nooooo
shakara01 stated:
Why not go naked.. siasem
Nanclito stated:
Is she okay why wear this to a kid's party
kimberly_gh_1 stated:
Indecent outfit for a child’s birthday celebration. hmmmm
dorothea_eli stated:
Going to kid's program dress like this, smh.....
d_e_k_world stated:
Things go happen in this world 10 years to come
Amadunkun stated:
Watin she sees wear be that, or she dey go somewhere else after dropping
efiba_akowa stated:
Nice dress for the wrong occasion
asheleybaby93 stated:
Never attend ur kids' programs looking like this. Do it every where else but not here. Who am I to go and say she’s a great mother regardless and that’s also very important. ❤️
Undergoing body enhancement is more painful than childbearing - Kisa Gbekle
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kisa Gbekle, who described having a body enhancement treatment hurts more than having a child.
She said that compared to belly tucking, liposuction and BBL were child's play. The actress announced that she was having bodily surgery done, and she is currently in Turkey.
