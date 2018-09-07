Catholic University College of Ghana requirements and courses offered
The Catholic University College of Ghana is a private institution located at Fiapre, Sunyani, Bono Region. Its first batch of students joined the institution in March 2003. Guided by the motto Scientiae Ac Sapientiae Lumen Splendeat, the university college offers high-quality education to all students.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Catholic University College of Ghana requirements, & courses offered
- Catholic University College of Ghana fees
- Catholic University courses
- Catholic University requirements
- Catholic University College of Ghana admission forms
- Are there hostels at the Catholic University College of Ghana?
- Is Catholic University Ghana a private university?
- Is Catholic University College accredited?
- Where is Catholic University located?
- How much is Catholic University tuition?
- Is Catholic University hard to get into?
- How much is the Catholic University College of Ghana fee for nursing?
The Catholic University College of Ghana was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board on 4 December 2002. Discover the current Catholic University College of Ghana requirements, and courses offered today.
Catholic University College of Ghana requirements, & courses offered
On 13 November 2003, the formal inauguration of the Catholic University College of Ghana happened. Find out more about the institution below.
Catholic University College of Ghana fees
The fees charged by the university vary depending on the course, level of study, and the mode of study. The institution releases the fee structure every year.
The institution offers full-time, sandwich, and weekend modes of learning. Catholic University weekend courses are mostly for postgraduate students.
Catholic University sandwich programmes involve practical work experience in addition to academic study. It is worth noting that international students pay more than their local counterparts.
Catholic University courses
The university offers multiple courses under different faculties.
Faculty of Economic and Business Administration
The Faculty of Economic and Business Administration offers the courses listed below.
- BSc Accounting
- BSc Banking and Finance
- BSc Economics
- BSc Human Resource Management
- BSc Management
- BSc Management and Organisational Development
- BSc Marketing
- BSc Procurement and Supply Chain Management
- MBA Accounting
- MBA Finance
- MBA Human Resource Management
- MBA Marketing
Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and Technology
The Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and Technology offers the courses listed below.
- BSc in Actuarial Science
- BSc in Computer Science
- BSc in Information Technology
- BSc in Mathematics with Economics
Faculty of Religions and Social Sciences
The Faculty of Religions and Social Sciences offers the courses listed below.
- BA Religious Studies
- Certificate in English Language
- Certificate in French Language
- MA Religious Studies and Pastoral Ministry
Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences
The Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences offers the courses listed below.
- BSc in General Nursing
- BSc in Public Health (Health Management/ Health Informatics/ Health Education)
- MPhil Public Health
- MSc Public Health
Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education offers the courses listed below.
- Bachelor of Education in Accounting
- Bachelor of Education in English
- Bachelor of Education in Computer Science
- Bachelor of Education in Geography
- Bachelor of Education in Mathematics
- Bachelor of Education in Religious Studies
- Diploma in Basic Education for non-degree holders
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) for degree holders
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education
Catholic University postgraduate programmes
The postgraduate courses offered at this university are listed below.
- MBA Accounting
- MBA Finance
- MBA Human Resource Management
- MBA Marketing
- MA Religious Studies and Pastoral Ministry
- MPhil Public Health
- MSc Public Health
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)
- Postgraduate Diploma in Education
Catholic University requirements
The requirements for joining Catholic University vary depending on the course and level of study. All prospective students are advised to confirm the cut-off points and other requirements for their preferred courses before applying for admission into the university.
Below are the general requirements for undergraduate students.
SSSCE Applicants:
Required to have a minimum aggregate score of 24.
Must have credit passes in six subjects, including three compulsory core subjects: Mathematics, English, and Integrated Science or Social Studies, plus three additional elective subjects.
The elective subjects can be chosen based on the student’s area of interest and intended field of study at the university.
WASSCE applicants
- They should achieve an aggregate score of 36 or higher.
- They should have credit passes in six subjects. These should be the same core subject requirements as SSSCE candidates and three elective ones.
GBCE/ABCE applicants
- Applicants must have have passes in English and Mathematics.
- They must also have passed three elective subjects.
GCE ‘O’ & ‘A’ Levels
- Applicants must have passes in two subjects at the A-level and a General Paper.
- They must have five O-level passes, including English, Mathematics, and a subject in either Arts or Science.
Other qualifications
- Applicants with other qualifications should include their transcripts and result slips for evaluation.
- Consideration for advanced placement will depend on the relevance and level of their qualifications.
Mature applicants
- Applicants must be at least 27 years old
- They must have significant work experience
- They must pass an entrance examination and interview administered by the university
Catholic University College of Ghana admission forms
If you are interested in joining this university, you should visit the university website. There, you will get all the information you need, including all the news about this university.
Click Apply Now on the website to start the application process. If you meet the criteria and the university offers you a student slot, you will receive admission forms guiding you on the next steps to take to become a registered and bona fide student.
Are there hostels at the Catholic University College of Ghana?
Yes, the university offers hostels with standard facilities for students.
Is Catholic University Ghana a private university?
Yes, the Catholic University College of Ghana is a private institution of higher learning in Ghana.
Is Catholic University College accredited?
Yes, the Catholic University College of Ghana was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board in December 2002.
Where is Catholic University located?
The institution is located at Fiapre, Sunyani, Bono Region, Ghana.
How much is Catholic University tuition?
The tuition fees at this university differ depending on the level of study, mode of study, and the course.
Is Catholic University hard to get into?
While the university is quite competitive, it is not necessarily hard to get into, especially if you meet all entry requirements.
How much is the Catholic University College of Ghana fee for nursing?
Prospective nursing students are advised to contact the institution to confirm the fees for the course.
The Catholic University College of Ghana is among the leading private universities in the country. It offers multiple academic courses under various faculties.
Yen.com.gh recently published a list of all Valley View University courses, fees, and the application process. Valley View University is a private university located in Oyibi, a suburb of Accra.
It was established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists. The institution is accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana and affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Source: YEN.com.gh