The Catholic University College of Ghana is a private institution located at Fiapre, Sunyani, Bono Region. Its first batch of students joined the institution in March 2003. Guided by the motto Scientiae Ac Sapientiae Lumen Splendeat, the university college offers high-quality education to all students.

The Catholic University College of Ghana was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board on 4 December 2002. Discover the current Catholic University College of Ghana requirements, and courses offered today.

Catholic University College of Ghana requirements, & courses offered

On 13 November 2003, the formal inauguration of the Catholic University College of Ghana happened. Find out more about the institution below.

Catholic University College of Ghana fees

The fees charged by the university vary depending on the course, level of study, and the mode of study. The institution releases the fee structure every year.

The institution offers full-time, sandwich, and weekend modes of learning. Catholic University weekend courses are mostly for postgraduate students.

Catholic University sandwich programmes involve practical work experience in addition to academic study. It is worth noting that international students pay more than their local counterparts.

Catholic University courses

The university offers multiple courses under different faculties.

Faculty of Economic and Business Administration

The Faculty of Economic and Business Administration offers the courses listed below.

BSc Accounting

BSc Banking and Finance

BSc Economics

BSc Human Resource Management

BSc Management

BSc Management and Organisational Development

BSc Marketing

BSc Procurement and Supply Chain Management

MBA Accounting

MBA Finance

MBA Human Resource Management

MBA Marketing

Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and Technology

The Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and Technology offers the courses listed below.

BSc in Actuarial Science

BSc in Computer Science

BSc in Information Technology

BSc in Mathematics with Economics

Faculty of Religions and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Religions and Social Sciences offers the courses listed below.

BA Religious Studies

Certificate in English Language

Certificate in French Language

MA Religious Studies and Pastoral Ministry

Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences

The Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences offers the courses listed below.

BSc in General Nursing

BSc in Public Health (Health Management/ Health Informatics/ Health Education)

MPhil Public Health

MSc Public Health

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education offers the courses listed below.

Bachelor of Education in Accounting

Bachelor of Education in English

Bachelor of Education in Computer Science

Bachelor of Education in Geography

Bachelor of Education in Mathematics

Bachelor of Education in Religious Studies

Diploma in Basic Education for non-degree holders

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) for degree holders

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

Catholic University postgraduate programmes

The postgraduate courses offered at this university are listed below.

MBA Accounting

MBA Finance

MBA Human Resource Management

MBA Marketing

MA Religious Studies and Pastoral Ministry

MPhil Public Health

MSc Public Health

Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

Catholic University requirements

The requirements for joining Catholic University vary depending on the course and level of study. All prospective students are advised to confirm the cut-off points and other requirements for their preferred courses before applying for admission into the university.

Below are the general requirements for undergraduate students.

SSSCE Applicants:

Required to have a minimum aggregate score of 24.

Must have credit passes in six subjects, including three compulsory core subjects: Mathematics, English, and Integrated Science or Social Studies, plus three additional elective subjects.

The elective subjects can be chosen based on the student’s area of interest and intended field of study at the university.

WASSCE applicants

They should achieve an aggregate score of 36 or higher.

They should have credit passes in six subjects. These should be the same core subject requirements as SSSCE candidates and three elective ones.

GBCE/ABCE applicants

Applicants must have have passes in English and Mathematics.

They must also have passed three elective subjects.

GCE ‘O’ & ‘A’ Levels

Applicants must have passes in two subjects at the A-level and a General Paper.

They must have five O-level passes, including English, Mathematics, and a subject in either Arts or Science.

Other qualifications

Applicants with other qualifications should include their transcripts and result slips for evaluation.

Consideration for advanced placement will depend on the relevance and level of their qualifications.

Mature applicants

Applicants must be at least 27 years old

They must have significant work experience

They must pass an entrance examination and interview administered by the university

Catholic University College of Ghana admission forms

If you are interested in joining this university, you should visit the university website. There, you will get all the information you need, including all the news about this university.

Click Apply Now on the website to start the application process. If you meet the criteria and the university offers you a student slot, you will receive admission forms guiding you on the next steps to take to become a registered and bona fide student.

Are there hostels at the Catholic University College of Ghana?

Yes, the university offers hostels with standard facilities for students.

Is Catholic University Ghana a private university?

Yes, the Catholic University College of Ghana is a private institution of higher learning in Ghana.

Is Catholic University College accredited?

Yes, the Catholic University College of Ghana was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board in December 2002.

Where is Catholic University located?

The institution is located at Fiapre, Sunyani, Bono Region, Ghana.

How much is Catholic University tuition?

The tuition fees at this university differ depending on the level of study, mode of study, and the course.

Is Catholic University hard to get into?

While the university is quite competitive, it is not necessarily hard to get into, especially if you meet all entry requirements.

How much is the Catholic University College of Ghana fee for nursing?

Prospective nursing students are advised to contact the institution to confirm the fees for the course.

The Catholic University College of Ghana is among the leading private universities in the country. It offers multiple academic courses under various faculties.

