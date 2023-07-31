A video circulating on social media depicts a man allegedly printing what appears to be counterfeit Ghana Cedi notes

A shocking video is making rounds on social media, revealing a man allegedly printing what appears to be counterfeit Ghana Cedi notes.

The video captures the man in a blue long-sleeve shirt feeding rectangular-shaped cream-colored papers into a printing machine, which then starts producing GH¢10 notes that bear a striking resemblance to genuine currency.

In a daring display, the man proudly showcases the printed counterfeit money to the camera that recorded the entire stunt.

Man in Ghana prints fake notes in viral video Photo credit: @MaameAmaAdoma

Source: Twitter

The circulation of this video has raised concerns among the public, and the authorities are likely to investigate the matter further to apprehend the individual responsible for this potentially illegal act.

Counterfeit currency is known to undermine confidence in the national currency and can have severe implications on the financial system, warranting serious attention and vigilance from law enforcement agencies to combat such illicit activities.

Ghanaians react to video of man printing fake cedi notes

Below are some of the comments social media users have been sharing under the video.

@cypher99gloc commented:

Why Eii, so now u people see fake money. SMH ‍♂️, but he can’t print the original currency.

@OriginalMojoe said:

All be lies. He didn't print anything, the money was already in the machine and he popped it out. He'll ask for your 10,000 to print 20,000 for you and run with your money. This one na old scam

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh