A video of a young man giving alms to the needy in society has touched alot of people online

The young man revealed he was motivated to embark on the act after completing his semester exams

Netizens have praised him for his kind gesture with many seeking God's blessing on his life

A young Ghanaian man has shown his soft side after a video of him giving alms to people in need surfaced on the net.

The video that YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok showed the moment the young man who identified himself as @nana_the_helper first puchased coca cola drinks and gave them to an elderly woman who was begging for alms.

From there, he gifted a disabled man money and then proceeded to buy more drinks after which he ensured that he gave them out to whoever was in need of one.

The young man revealed that he had successfully written his semester exams and decided to embark on the benevolent act.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 8000 likes and and 300 comments.

Ghanaians commend him for the benevolent act

Netizens who reacted to the video commended him for the benevolent act done the needy people.

kibi566 commented:

God richly bless you dear may he bless your pocket and CGPA things will continue to be better in Jesus name Amen

BIG DREIDEL stated:

it's good buh pray hard before you do this

@Obaapa Portia Official replied:

God bless you sweetheart. I love you do that but hmm

Kwaku Sarfo added:

Huh God bless you..buh where you shared the water is my main avenue

Man buys out Kenkey of street hawker

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man has been praised for his kind act towards an elderly street hawker.

The man was captured counting the kenkey balls in the pan of a street hawker who was still selling by the road as early as 2:40am.

After counting 37 balls of kenkey, the young man revealed that he was going to buy every ball, so she could go home and rest since it was late.

Source: YEN.com.gh