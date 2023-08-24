Ghanaian Lady Compares Canada To Heaven, Sister Laughs At Her In Viral Video, Peeps React
- A video of a Ghanaian lady expressing joy after arriving in Canada has gone viral
- The lady who was left in disbelief at what she saw opined that Canada is heaven
- Netizens who saw the video congratulated her on travelling to Canada whereas many also expressed desire to travel soon
A Ghanaian lady has left many amused following her intial comments on how she felt after arriving in Canada.
In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @amaheart123, the pretty young lady who was met on arrival by her elder sister was astounded by how beautiful Canada is.
Alone in her thoughts, the lady opined that there was no heaven anywhere adding that she could boldly proclaim that Canada is heaven.
She expressed how delighted she was to travel abroad and recalls how a little rain brings about mud in Ghana.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 10,000 likes and 300 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians congratulate her
Netizens who saw the video congatulated the young lady on her arival in Canada
Henry Asiedu Jnr stated:
now you know twene jonas wasn't capping
dorcaskusi193 reacted:
I tap into ur blessings in Jesus name Amen
Myzz Gifty commented:
I know this lady congratulation girll
Nana Yaw,Jr. added:
think we took the same flight here.
alexzoooou stated:
How excited it's for the first time
Man reveals biggest regret was travelling to Canada
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a man in Canada has opened on her regrettable life decision.
In a video, the grown man said he believes he would have done much better in life if he had stayed in his home country in the Caribbean.
"I regret coming to Canada because if I had stayed in the Caribbean, I would have been way better."
He disclosed that he had lived in Canada for 20 years and could not own a property but when he returned to his country and lived there for seven years, he had enough money to buy 2 homes in Canada.
