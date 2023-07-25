A video of a young driver expressing surprise after a passenger gave him dollars has gone viral

The young man said he was gifted the money as a reward for returning a mobile phone a passenger left in his car

Netizens who saw the video were full of praise for the young man for staying honest in the performance of his work

A young Ghanaian man who works as an online driver was overcome with emotion after one passenger opted to gift him money due to his honesty.

Opening up on how it happened, the young man in a TikTok video said he picked up a Chinese national only to realize that he left his phone in his car after he alighted.

"I don't want any trouble, so when he called the number, I agreed to bring his phone to him"

The man said after returning the phone the Chinese man gave him money as a reward for his act.

He explained that what surprised him the most was knowing that the money was in dollars.

" I am surprised Jesus, the man gave me $85 (GH¢950), this is as a result of being honest".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 200 comments

Ghanaians commend him for his honesty

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended him for being honest.

costy official indicated

i'f u do good you do for your self i'f u do bad you do for your self more blessings to you

Tina Ampiah stated:

Well done bro. We are proud of you dear

Afia B reacted:

You did well. Honesty always

QUEENSTAR557 indicated:

God bless you bro u did the right thing

brandi1000 reacted:

Brotherhood is proud of you.

