The Chief Executive Officer of Karen Style House offered to give a kente corsetted gown for free on her Instagram page

The winner made a case for her sister to win the red gown, which got some other vendors to offer free services and items to help organise the wedding

Karen Kane and other social media users were amazed and commented on the development, praying and blessing the vendors

After sharing her story on social media, several vendors have offered a Ghanaian bride-to-be an almost free wedding.

In an Instagram post, the Chief Executive Officer of Karen Style House (KASH), Karen Kane, offered to give away her red kente corseted attire, which she had worn only once.

She asked anybody who wanted it to explain why she should give it to them.

A collage of the kente Karen Kane offered and one of the freebies received Photo credit@karenkashkane Source: Instagram

A lady using @zoeniina on Instagram shared reasons why she believes her sister should have the dress for her wedding, and she won.

“Hi Karen please I would like my sister to have it she is preparing for her wedding, we are two ladies and I’m the eldest we took care of our daddy who had stroke for 10 years he died last year. I was in labour at the hospital and my dad had his third attack which got him paralysed this time his whole body and my sis was attending to both of us. He died a month later she went through a lot I was at the hospital with a new baby so I couldn't do much please I want her to have it. Thank you,” @zoeniina said.

After a while, several vendors started reaching out to Karen Kane to help @zoeniina's sister organise her wedding seamlessly.

The vendors include make-up artists, hair stylists, shoe and wedding gown dealers, fashion designers and event organisers.

Several social media users commented on the posts and applauded Karen and the vendors who offered to put a smile on the faces of @zoeniina and her sister.

Reactions to the social media post

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from the post on Instagram. Read them below:

maamekyerewaah_official said:

May God carefully bless U Karen . God bless those adding up too

@aikinsanoah40 wrote:

Dear @karenkashkane God Almighty richly bless you and yours your kind isn't easy to come by, God' Almighty richly bless you .

@Anndatwinfreak said:

Well done @karenkashkane ! You chose well . I'm glad our "votes " mattered . God bless your business as you help others

@ms_kwartemaa wrote:

Karen I almost cried just reading your caption. God bless you @karenkashkane

@mamsyh_h said:

Ripple effects of your act of kindness

@hipsy_211 wrote:

When grace and favor locate you no one can stop it. God bless you @karenkashkane and all the team

