Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong's lawyer daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, got married on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Videos of Mandy's groom from the traditional wedding which was held at her father's residence in Accra sparked reactions

Many social media users were impressed by what they described as the good looks of the groom and praised him

Mandy Ofori Sarpong, one of the daughters of business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice fame, has got married in a beautiful traditional wedding.

Details of Mandy's marriage ceremony, which is being held at her father's residence in Accra, have been sketchy, but videos from the event have emerged online.

While not much is known about the groom, a video of him arriving at the wedding venue which had been plushly decorated has sparked conversations about him.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong's groom's looks is causing a stir online Photo source: @afrocultureevents

Source: Instagram

Groom of Mandy Ofori Sarpong arrives at wedding like a king

Going to the venue, the groom was heralded by a long queue of groomsmen who were dressed in kaftans and boubous.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The groom wore colourful kente with native sandals (ahenema) while adorning himself in ornaments around his desk.

See the video below:

Below is another video of the groom's arrival:

Ghanaians hail Mandy Ofori Sarpong's groom's looks

Following the emergence of Lawyer Mandy's groom's videos, many social media users have observed that he is a handsome man. Others were also seeing their specs in the group of groomsmen accompanying him.

Below are some of the reactions to the groom's looks:

iam_khi.khi said:

He’s handsome

pause_n_laugh said:

Eei ne ho errfer oo

dedetina_ said:

Chai they are foine

adomyehowah said:

See body

Videos of Despite, Ken Agyapong, Ibrahim Mahama at wedding of Ofori Sarpong's daughter

Meanwhile, Mandy's traditional wedding turned out to be a big celebration with many prominent personalities in attendance.

Among the rich and famous people gracing the wedding of Mandy, who is a lawyer by profession, is her father's associate, Osei Kwame Despite. Other members of the East Legon Executive Club joined the businessman.

Also present were NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh