Dr Ofori Sarpong's special dance moment was ruined after Nana Ama McBrown interrupted King Promise's performance

The beautiful bride looked sad in the video as Nana Ama McBrown stole her spotlight in the viral video

Some social media users have blasted the Onua TV presenter for her disrespectful behaviour towards the couple

Ghanaian bride Mandy Ofori Sarpong was unhappy during her white wedding reception as Onua Showtime presenter Nana Ama McBrown interrupted their couple's dance.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong and George Locher perform King Promise's Terminator dance challenge. Photo credit: @utv

In the viral video, Nana Ama McBrown joyously hugged Ghanaian musician King Promise while famous couple Mandy Ofori Sarpong and George busily showed off their Terminator dance moves.

The wealthy couple had to pause and wait for Nana Ama McBrown and King Promise to exchange pleasantries before he continued his performance.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong and George Locher's first couple dance

Dr Ofori Sarpong's beautiful daughter Mandy looked stunning in a white lace corseted gown designed with 3D flowers.

Some social media users have blasted Nana Ama McBrown for hugging King Promise while performing at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Evelynopokubroni stated:

Nana Ama, this is not right. It’s not your day, why make it about you? I saw how the bride’s face changed suddenly.

_ohemaaesther stated:

Come on, Mcbrown, this is wrong; wait, kakra mpo, eh? The bride clearly wasn't happy with that, and she's right

empress_gracey stated

Who cares about the bride's facial expression? Nana, you are just too good

fit_dev_ted stated:

Smh… McBrown be doing the most sometimes. Let the bride have her moment!

awurama_gorgeous stated:

There's nothing wrong with what Mcbrown did. She's just happy for them. The bride even blew them a kiss. Mo kasa koraaa dodo

saa_er23 stated:

Hmm, I saw that; who else saw that?

Derichwive stated:

So is Nana Ama telling us she can't talk to King Promise after his performance? Aaa, certain things are just unnecessary.

ohemaa_naa stated:

Nhwehw3anim no d))so

Dr Ofori Sarpong's Daughter Walks Down The Aisle In Ruched White Gown Designed With Giant 3D Flowers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Dr. Ofori Sarpong's daughter has won over Ghanaians with her bridal style.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong looked chic in subtle makeup and a sophisticated frontal hairstyle for a traditional and white wedding ceremony.

At their lavish wedding, the affluent couple Mandy and George Locher couldn't stop looking at each other.

