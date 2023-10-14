Ghanaian preacher Prophet Nigel Gaisie has detailed how a food vendor in Accra led him to Christ

The church founder and leader spoke candidly with Adom TV's Andy Dosty about his earliest religious experiences

His video, shared on Instagram by the television station, has gathered reactions from social media users

Ghanaian preacher Prophet Nigel Gaisie has recounted how a fried plantain seller in Accra led him to Christ as he opened up about the early beginnings of his faith.

The True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries founder and leader recalled that the woman, named Regina, invited him to church when he went to her to make a purchase.

Nigel Gaisie recalls how kelewele seller led him to Christ. Photo credit: adomtv.

Source: Instagram

Prophet Nigel Gaisie said his encounter with the woman happened at the Odorna railway, where she ran her business.

'' I was young, and I lived at Asylum Down. I went out to eat with a man who is now dead. He died in prison. He introduced me to smoking. I was hungry, and there was no food at home. He gave me rice, but not until I smoked pot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

''We later went to a fried plantain seller at Odorna railway, where she invited me to church,'' he told Adom TV's Andy Dosty.

The preacher said he developed an interest and attended subsequent services organised by the church.

Watch the video below:

Nigel Gaisie claims he's seen God

Still on the preacher, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, claimed God revealed Himself to him the first time He gave him his mandate to work as a preacher.

The outspoken Ghanaian cleric sat for an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show, where he claimed that he saw God.

When asked if he's seen God, Prophet Gaisie answered in the affirmative as he further explained how God revealed Himself to him.

Nigel Gaisie and 2 other Ghanaian preachers whose predictions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian preachers have earned a reputation for predicting happenings that will occur or outcomes of events in the New Year to serve as warnings or calls for prayers.

The likes of Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Prophet Badu Kobi predicted Portugal lifting the FIFA 2022 World Cup trophy and a win for the Black Stars in their match against Uruguay in Qatar, respectively.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh