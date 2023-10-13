Dr Wilfred Akapanga, a Ghanaian businessman, has explained his motivations for leaving the United States to work in Ghana

He claimed that because he wasn't prepared to live as an illegal immigrant, he chose his freedom above the many opportunities there

Dr Akapanga's comments coincide with the prevailing situation of many Ghanaians leaving the country in search of better pastures

Ghanaian businessman Dr Wilfred Akapanga has disclosed that he returned to Ghana despite the opportunity to live and work in the United States of America (USA).

The Chief Executive Officer of Reality Maker LTD and Business Coach disclosed that despite having moved to the Upper East Region, he now works weekdays in the Ashanti Region and spends his weekends in the Upper East.

Ghanaian Wilfred Akapanga explains why he left the US to work in Ghana. Photo credit: kessbenonline.

Source: Getty Images

Akapanga shares details

His heartwarming remarks come at a time when many Ghanaians are travelling outside the country for greener pastures.

"[We travelled for a programme in the US and had the chance to stay there, but I chose not to. Usually, they would cease your passport on those occasions because they are afraid you may run away, but I still had mine.

''People were shocked to see my passport on me, but nothing motivated me to think of that]," he recalled, Kessben Online reports.

Dr Akapanga recounted that he lived in a Ghanaian family home for about a week and observed that the man was living with his nephew, whom he never saw for those days. He noted that he didn't fancy that life because he wanted freedom.

''What was the reason? He only came out at night to work because he hadn't gotten his papers right. I was not interested. I love having the ability to do things how I please, and I believe that happiness is the main goal in life,'' he added.

After he returned, Dr Akapanga's close friends were surprised by his decision to move to Ghana.

Lady relocates to UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady relocated to the United Kingdom after getting her work visa. The lady, Midey Ola, confidently went to Ikeja, Lagos, where she applied for the visa and picked it up when it was ready.

She got her things ready and said goodbye to family and friends before flying to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh